Dangerous hospital-acquired infections with CRE are becoming more and more common in the southeastern U.S.

Ebola isn’t the infectious disease you should be worried about. The antibiotic-resistant “superbug” carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE) continues to spread with deadly consequences, a recent study shows.

Dr. Joshua Thaden, a fellow in the division of infectious diseases at the Duke University School of Medicine, released a new study in Infection Control and Hospital Epidemiology showing that superbugs are on the rise in hospitals across the southeastern U.S., and could threaten other facilities throughout the country.

He said hospitals routinely screen for methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), a common drug-resistant bacteria. CRE is similar, and can cause blood, urinary tract, and lung infections. Thaden’s study found that CRE infections rose 500 percent in 25 community hospitals between 2008 and 2012. As doctors and hospitals continue to overprescribe antibiotics, drug-resistant bacteria like MRSA and CRE are becoming more common.

Thaden’s study found that there were 0.26 CRE infections for every 100,000 hospital patient days in 2008. That number grew more than five-fold to 1.4 by 2012. That may seem like a low number, but CRE is deadly in about half of all cases.