In an interview with Healthline, the Dallas Cowboy Hall of Fame quarterback talks about his melanoma treatment and the controversy over long-term brain injuries in football. Share on Pinterest On the football field, Dallas Cowboy Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman had to deal with the consequences of concussions and back injuries. However, it was off the gridiron where he perhaps had his biggest health battle. That was in 1998 when he learned he had a small but malignant melanoma growth on his shoulder. Aikman was lucky. His skin cancer was treated quickly and he’s had no recurrence since then. As this year’s Super Bowl approaches, Aikman is serving as a paid spokesman for Novartis and their “Melanoma Just Got Personal” campaign to raise awareness for treatment of the deadly skin cancer. In an interview with Healthline at one of this year’s Super Bowl venues in San Francisco, the three-time Super Bowl winner discussed melanoma as well as concerns over concussions suffered by former football players like himself. Read More: Would Cal Quarterback Joe Roth Have Survived Melanoma Today? »

The Melanoma Scare Aikman was drying off after taking a shower when he noticed the small growth on his shoulder in 1998. He showed the blemish to his dermatologist and a week later learned it was stage II malignant melanoma. “To me, it didn’t really register,” he said. “I didn’t know what that meant.” Aikman’s doctor simply cut out the growth from his shoulder. That did the trick. He didn’t require any radiation or other treatment. Since then, Aikman has gone to his doctor every six months for a thorough examination of his skin. He’s had a few suspicious growths “frozen off,” but no other melanoma spots have been found. Because of his diligence with check-ups, Aikman doesn’t really worry about a recurrence — a post-treatment fear suffered by a lot of cancer survivors. But he acknowledges how easily that 1998 growth could have turned deadly. “I wonder sometimes what would have happened if it had been in the middle of my back and I hadn’t been able to see it when I dried off. That’s the highly unnerving part of it all,” Aikman said. It would seem Aikman is almost a poster boy for preventative care when it comes to melanoma. Indeed, he does say it’s important to catch the disease early and to take measures such as applying sunscreen to prevent skin cancer. However, the “Melanoma Just Got Personal” campaign is focused on people with advanced melanoma. The message is that melanoma is different for each person. The campaign emphasizes that patients should know what type of malignant growth they have and what treatments are available. Aikman said this is particularly true because of the advancements made the past five years on melanoma treatment. “There’s no question in my mind that people have gone to the [campaign] website, they’ve learned things, and they’re taking steps and receiving treatment that will save lives,” he said. Read More: Youth Football Can Be Safe for Kids, Pediatricians Say »