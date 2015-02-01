Addiction specialists suggest talking to your children about the advertisements they see during the big game tonight.

A new study confirms what those who would like to ban alcohol advertising already know — it works, even on teenagers.

In research published online in JAMA Pediatrics, pediatrician Dr. Susanne E. Tanski of the Geisel School of Medicine at the Children’s Hospital at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and colleagues showed that teens receptive to alcohol ads on television were more likely to imbibe.

Surveys using images of alcohol ads were given to 2,541 teens and young adults between the ages of 15 and 23 in 2011 and 2013. Almost 1,600 completed follow-up surveys. Those under the legal drinking age of 21 were only slightly less likely to see alcohol ads on television than those in the 21 to 23 age group. One in four people older than 21 reported seeing these ads.

At follow-up, those who remembered seeing the ads and liking them were more likely to begin drinking or to become binge or “hazardous” drinkers if they had already begun drinking when they took the first survey. Among teens 15 to 17 in the study, 29 percent reported binge drinking (having six or more drinks in one sitting) and 17 percent reported hazardous drinking, meaning that they met or exceeded a threshold score for alcohol use.

A representative of the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States told the Wall Street Journal the study is heavily flawed. One third of the study participants did not complete follow-up surveys and the researchers used subjective measures of ad “receptivity.”

Since tonight is the Super Bowl, the undisputed Oscar night of alcohol ads and an iconic national event, parents may want to take advantage of the teaching moment.

“Marketing works or people wouldn’t be in this business,” said Dr. Damon Raskin, medical director of Cliffside Malibu Treatment Center. “Use this as an opportunity to open communication lines with your kids. It’s about being subtle, but it’s also about planting a seed that you care.”

Raskin suggests you begin the conversation by asking your child why they think Budweiser is running a commercial about a lost puppy and his horse friend this year.

“They try to make the ads cutesy and fun to attract kids’ attention,” Raskin said.