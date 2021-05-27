Share on Pinterest Experts say that our skin may be more sensitive to sunlight after spending much of our time indoors during the pandemic. Kathrin Ziegler/Getty Images

Experts say that your skin may burn more easily in sunlight if you’ve spent a lot of time indoors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They note that skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the United States.

They recommend using sunscreen with an SPF of at least 15 before heading outdoors.

After a long time stuck inside during the COVID-19 pandemic, the weather is heating up, and the outdoors beckon.

But experts warn that after spending so much time indoors, your skin may burn more easily.

“While in general, individuals should always be concerned with exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation and burning, everyone should be especially careful now that they have spent so much time indoors,” Dr. Joseph Zahn, an assistant professor of dermatology at GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences in Washington, D.C., told Healthline. “The skin hasn’t had time to slowly adjust to the increase in ultraviolet light outdoors.”

Spending time outdoors is an efficient way to get vitamin D , but those who’ve spent more time than usual indoors may find that their skin is now more sensitive to sunlight and will need to take precautions.

Dr. Brittney K. DeClerck, pathologist and dermatologist at Keck Medicine of USC in California, agrees: “After spending time indoors for a prolonged time without consistent day-to-day sun exposure, the skin can burn somewhat quicker and be more sensitive. Significant sun exposure is never a good thing for the skin, but the skin will be more sensitive if it is not used to being in the sun.

“Wearing sunscreen and wearing clothing to block the sun are the two ways to be in direct sunlight while protecting oneself from the sun’s harmful UV rays,” DeClerck continued. “Clothing that is woven tightly, meaning you cannot see through it, or is rated with a high UPF (ultraviolet protection factor), is an ideal way to protect from the sun.”