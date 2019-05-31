This year’s measles outbreak has prompted many summer camps to tighten their rules on vaccinations for campers as well as employees.

Summer camps provide children with a chance to explore nature and learn new skills.

School’s out — and summer camp might be, too, for some young people who don’t have vaccinations.

Measles outbreaks around the United States are prompting some camp operators to adopt stricter vaccination rules while others are considering the possibility.

Since a resurgence of the highly infectious respiratory disease in New York state eight months ago, the virus has spread to 26 states from Maine to California, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The 940 measles cases identified so far this year exceeds every annual total since 1994. Outbreaks — defined as three or more incidences of the disease — currently exist in 10 regions of the country.

The virus spreads via airborne droplets and contaminated surfaces if someone coughs or sneezes, infecting up to 90 percent of those nearby who aren’t immune.

The symptoms include fever, coughing, a runny nose, sore throat, and a rash all over the body. There’s no medication that kills the virus, so the illness must run its course once it infects somebody.

The New York City YMCA, which runs dozens of day camps as well as an overnight camp, has long required that youngsters as well as employees be vaccinated.

Many other camps, however, follow the immunization laws in their state that allow certain exceptions for public school students.

All states make provisions for medical exemptions and nearly all also waive required vaccinations for religious reasons or philosophical grounds, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Until the outbreaks, the 400 camps belonging to the American Camp Association of New York and New Jersey generally accepted campers who hadn’t been vaccinated for medical or religious reasons, Susie Lupert, the organization’s executive director, told Healthline.

Now, however, some county health departments in those two states are telling camps they no longer can make exceptions — and they have the authority to issue that mandate because they license camps, Lupert said.