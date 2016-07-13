Results of a recent study showed rates of suicidal thoughts and tendencies in arthritis patients are significantly higher than in the general population. Share on Pinterest “The pain is killing me.” This may seem like hyperbole, but for some people with arthritis it can be true. The rate of suicide among people with arthritis is notably higher than in the general population, researchers say. According to a study from the University of Toronto published in the medical journal Rheumatology International, one of out 26 men with arthritis has attempted suicide. This was in comparison with one in 50 men who did not have any form of arthritis. The study also found that the rate was higher among women with arthritis. Researchers said 5.3 percent of women with arthritis have attempted suicide, compared with 3.2 percent of women without arthritis. The study looked at a total of 21,744 people in Canada, out of which 4,885 had arthritis. Read more: Stem cell therapy a possible treatment for rheumatoid arthritis »

Contributing factors The results of the Canadian study showed an increase in suicidal behaviors among people with arthritis, even when adjusting for other factors such as a history of mental health disorders, chronic pain, age, and socioeconomic status. In fact, those with arthritis still had a 46 percent higher risk of suicide attempts than people without arthritis. People with arthritis who had a history of substance abuse, anxiety disorders, or a traumatic childhood had higher odds of developing suicidal tendencies than people with arthritis who weren't affected by those factors. Also at an increased risk of suicide among the arthritis population were people who had lower incomes, were less educated, and were younger. Nonetheless, the results of the study seemed to indicate that arthritis was a primary contributing factor in suicide attempts, although a direct link could not be proved, the researchers wrote. Stephanie Baird, study co-author and doctoral student, wrote in a press release, "Due to the cross-sectional nature of this survey we cannot establish causality. We do not know when the arthritis began nor when the suicide attempts occurred. It is possible that other factors that were not available in the survey may confound the relationship. For example, childhood poverty has been strongly linked to both the development of arthritis and suicide risk." The abstract of the study states, "Younger adults with arthritis were more likely to report having attempted suicide. Future prospective research is needed to uncover plausible mechanisms through which arthritis and suicide attempts are linked."