A phase I clinical trial for a new hepatitis C vaccine that has shown to be safe in humans shows promise in ongoing public health efforts to control the disease, especially for people who can’t afford treatment. The first clinical trial of a hepatitis C vaccine in humans has demonstrated safety and unprecedented immune responses, according to research published this week in Science Translational Medicine. B-cells produce antibodies that go after specific invaders. With the hepatitis C virus constantly changing (much like HIV) and having multiple genotypes, it is challenging for scientists to get B-cells to work effectively in a hepatitis C vaccine. Using “helper” T-cells instead of B-cells that target specific intruders, the new vaccine provokes the immune system to go after the virus with its own defenses. About 15 to 25 percent of people who become infected with hepatitis C clear the virus spontaneously, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Researchers have known that a powerful T-cell response plays a role in the body’s ability to do so. The researchers used chimpanzee viruses as vaccine vectors in the trial. “The size and breadth of the immune responses seen in the healthy volunteers are unprecedented in magnitude for a hepatitis C vaccine,” lead researcher Ellie Barnes, of the Nuffield Department of Medicine at Oxford University, said in a press statement. The next step in Barnes’ research is conducting larger, phase II clinical trials of the vaccine in San Francisco and Baltimore. The trials are currently underway among injection drug users. “A range of different T-cells are produced targeting different parts of the hepatitis C virus,” Barnes said. “But we won’t know if it really works — if it is able to prevent hepatitis C infection — until we have the results of the efficacy studies in the U.S.” Read More: Heroin in the Suburbs »

An Expert Weighs In Dr. Jorge Herrera, a professor of medicine at University of South Alabama and a member of the American College of Gastroenterology, told Healthline that the T-cell approach in Barnes’ vaccine is what makes it exciting. “B-cells have been shown not to work well with hepatitis C,” Herrera said. “But this is very preliminary with only 10 human volunteers, and it only showed that it can stimulate T-cell response, not prevent infection. And that is the next step. And is it going to work for all genotypes?“I think any positive movement toward a vaccine is very exciting,” Herrera said. “But we’re far from having a party to celebrate.” Herrera has seen a large spike of hepatitis B cases in his practice. He believes the number of new infections is actually higher than reported. In a post-HIV scare era, groups at risk for hepatitis C, whether it be through sex or injection drug use, have thrown caution out the window, Herrera said. Although HIV is still a concern, Herrera said its widespread acceptance as a manageable disease has left a new era of Americans devoid of the fears associated with spreading infectious diseases