Share on Pinterest Experts say COVID-19 risk increases when unvaccinated people mingle with vaccinated individuals. Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images

Researchers say unvaccinated people increase the risk of COVID-19 for everyone when they mix with vaccinated individuals.

Experts say the findings are important because they demonstrate how the choice to remain unvaccinated affects everyone in a community.

Experts say vaccinated people should consider continuing to wear a mask in certain public places, especially if they are older, have underlying conditions, or take care of someone who is at higher risk.

What happens when unvaccinated people mingle with those who are vaccinated?

Experts say the unvaccinated not only are at higher risk of contracting COVID-19, but they also pose a risk to the vaccinated, even in places where vaccination rates are high.

In a new study, researchers at the University of Toronto in Canada say that when they simulated mixing unvaccinated people with vaccinated individuals, a substantial number of new cases would occur among the vaccinated crowd.

Why is that finding important?

Dr. David N. Fisman, a professor in the Division of Epidemiology at the Dalla Lana School of Public Health at the University of Toronto and co-author of the study, says it’s important in light of the “My body, my choice argument” going on in the public.

“We’re just trying to use the model as a quantitative tool to show people modern infectious disease models,” Fisman told Healthline. “We show that the decisions people make don’t just affect their own health, it affects the health of others, those around them.”

“The problem with communicable disease is… your risk is not in your hands” he added. “That’s why historically you’ve had a public health bureaucracy… That’s been a top-down approach because you need collective action to keep everybody safe.”