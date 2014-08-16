Children with parents behind bars are more likely than their peers to have ADHD, learning disabilities, chronic stress, and behavioral problems.

We know the psychological harms caused by doing time in prison. But those negatives also filter down to the children of people behind bars. A recent study shows that the incarceration of a parent may affect the health of children as much as or more than divorce or even the death of a parent.

Kristin Turney, Ph.D., a researcher from the University of California, Irvine, presented her findings at the 109th Annual Meeting of the American Sociological Association in San Francisco. She argues that having a parent in prison is independently associated with negative health outcomes for children.

There appears to be a link between having a parent in prison and issues like learning disabilities, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), behavioral problems, and social or developmental delays in children. Researchers will need to study the issue further to prove that the incarceration of a parent is causing these disorders.

“This study finds that, for at least some health conditions, there’s a relationship between parental incarceration and children’s health. But incarceration isn’t equally related to all of children’s health conditions,” said Turney.

Turney looked at several factors of overall health, including any learning disabilities, anxiety and depression, obesity, activity limitations, and chronic school absences.

"Incarcerated individuals are connected to families. They're romantic partners. They're fathers. And their incarceration can have spillover effects for those connected to them." — Kristin Turney, Ph.D.





Obesity affected the largest number of children in the study, nearly 16 percent. Asthma, learning disabilities, and ADHD were also common. Children with a parent in prison were also more likely to have ADHD than children affected by divorce or the death of a parent.

Stress was especially common in children with parents behind bars. Incarceration appeared to most strongly affect “those that have strong stress-related pathways, suggesting that the stress of incarceration [spreads] to children of the incarcerated,” Turney said.

