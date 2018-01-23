Research funded by the fruit juice industry concludes the beverages don’t affect blood sugar levels. However, some experts aren’t convinced.

Be careful what you read… and drink.

A new study has concluded that 100 percent fruit juice doesn’t have a significant effect on major diabetes risk factors like blood sugar and insulin.

The findings were published in the Journal of Nutritional Science.

The results were widely publicized with headlines proclaiming that 100 percent fruit juice doesn’t raise blood sugar levels.

However, some experts are questioning the results of the study.

For starters, the research was funded by the Juice Products Association, a trade organization representing juice makers.

In addition, the researchers concluded that fruit juice without added sugars doesn’t affect fasting blood glucose or fasting blood insulin levels. This isn’t necessarily the same as blood sugar levels throughout the day.

The American Diabetes Association recommends only drinking juice in small portions — about 4 ounces or less a day. They also tell consumers to “be sure the label says it is 100 percent juice with no sugar added.”

Even then, the organization advises people with diabetes to avoid fruit juices.

“Dietitians and diabetes educators generally discourage the consumption of beverages that contain carbohydrates, including 100 percent fruit, for people with diabetes due to the fast rise in blood glucose that occurs in addition to the lack of satiety from consuming a drink versus eating the actual fruit,” the association said in a statement to Healthline. “Consuming whole fruit with dietary fiber is recommended over juice. While fruit juice is an acceptable choice for treating hypoglycemia due to its ability to raise blood glucose quickly, it is by no means a necessary dietary component for somebody living with diabetes.”

Kristin Kirkpatrick, a registered dietitian, is in agreement. She told Healthline that despite this new research, she’s still leery of fruit juice.

“All juices, even those without added sugar, have a high sugar content due to the concentrated source. An average cup of 100 percent juice has about 28 grams in an 8-ounce serving. Juice also lacks the fiber, a critical component that provides one of the many benefits of whole fruits (including their skin),” she said.

“I tell my patients to eat and chew their fruit, not drink it. It would take a lot more data for me to consider altering that message,” Kirkpatrick added.