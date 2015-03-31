A new study shows abnormal immune proteins in the spinal fluid of people with chronic fatigue syndrome.

Chronic fatigue syndrome and fibromyalgia were both met with skepticism from doctors in the past. But as fibromyalgia has gained mainstream acceptance, chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS), also called myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME/CFS), has continued to meet with confusion and disbelief.

That researchers can’t agree on a name for CFS shows just how little is known about a condition that affects at least 1 million Americans. Doctors don’t know what causes the chronic exhaustion and cognitive impairment of CFS. The only medical treatments are antidepressants and sleeping pills.

Dr. Mady Hornig, an associate professor of epidemiology at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health and her colleagues at the Chronic Fatigue Initiative are pushing hard to show that CFS is a real physical ailment.

Last month, Hornig published a paper that found a unique immune signature in the blood of CFS patients. That paper claimed to be the first to offer proof that CFS is a “biological illness.”

“The more that we can demonstrate with objective evidence that there’s something biologically different in the blood and in the brain in individuals with ME/CFS, the more advances we can make toward upending that entrenched and mistaken view of the illness,” Hornig told Healthline.

In a second paper published today, Hornig and her colleagues showed differences in the number of immune molecules in the cerebrospinal fluid of healthy patients and those with CFS. That fluid “gives kind of a window to what’s going on in the brain,” explained Suzanne Vernon, Ph.D., the scientific director of the Solve ME/CFS Initiative.

An immune response in the brain could explain the cognitive impairment CFS patients call “brain fog.”

