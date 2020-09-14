Share on Pinterest Ibuprofen likely won’t make symptoms of COVID-19 any worse. Getty Images

A new report found that nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs like ibuprofen aren’t linked to any adverse effects in people who were positive for SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

COVID-19 is a multi-system disease that can seriously affect the kidneys, gastrointestinal tract, and heart, along with many other organs.

During the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States, the World Health Organization (WHO) said that people shouldn’t take ibuprofen if they had COVID-19.

The organization then backtracked and said they didn’t recommend against it. Now, newly published research shows that the medication isn’t associated with having more severe disease.

Ibuprofen belongs to a class of medications known as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

The WHO’s response was based on a report out of France published in March that drew concerns about ibuprofen making COVID-19 symptoms worse.

Now, a new report published Sept. 8 in PLOS Medicine found that NSAIDs aren’t linked to any adverse effects in people who were positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

For the study, researchers assessed data on all 9,236 Danish residents who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 between Feb. 27 and April 29, 2020. Of them, 248 people (or 2.7 percent) filled a prescription for NSAIDs within 30 days of their positive COVID-19 test.

Of those who tested positive and used NSAIDs:

6.3% died

24.5% were hospitalized

4.9% were admitted to the hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU)

Of those who tested positive and didn’t use NSAIDs:

6.1% died

21.2% were hospitalized

4.7% went to the ICU

None of the data from the groups were statistically significant.

“Considering the available evidence, there is no reason to withdraw well-indicated use of NSAIDs during the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic,” the authors state. There are well-established adverse effects from NSAIDs, which should be considered in any patient.

“I would urge caution to jumping to any conclusions,” Dr. Joseph Poterucha, an ICU physician with the Mayo Clinic Health System in Wisconsin, told Healthline.

That’s because there are numerous side effects of NSAIDs, including cardiac, renal, and gastrointestinal complications that need to be considered, he added.

“In certain individuals with chronic medical comorbidities, the burden of this side effect profile in concert with an active coronavirus infection could be detrimental,” he said.

In other words, people with chronic kidney disease, heart failure, history of stroke, and history of stomach ulcers complicated by gastrointestinal bleeding should avoid NSAIDs in general.