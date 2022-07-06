Share on Pinterest Researchers say being hungry can make you more irritable and darken your mood. Valentina Barreto/Stocksy

New research finds that being “hangry,” a combination of hungry and angry, is a genuine mental state.

Experts say that being able to identify hunger-related emotions provides clues about how we can deal with them.

They also say that anyone noticing a significant drop in mood or change in irritability should speak with a doctor regarding their blood sugar levels and other markers.

We’ve all experienced it at one time or another – a pang of hunger that darkens your mood and can make you lash out at the slightest provocation.

It’s popularly called being “hangry,” both hungry and angry.

Now, research published today suggests not only is this emotional state genuine, but that hunger can influence our behavior in other ways.

Viren Swami, Ph.D., the lead author of the study and a professor of social psychology at Anglia Ruskin University in England, told Healthline his wife was one of the reasons he decided to conduct this study.

“My wife is often saying that I’m hangry, but I didn’t think being hangry was real,” he admitted. “But mainly because I’m interested in the impact of hunger and eating on human emotions and behaviors.”

For this study, researchers used the experience sampling method to gather data that they used to better understand the ways that hunger can affect emotional outcomes in our everyday lives.

According to the researchers, the study participants were invited to respond to prompts asking them to complete brief surveys on multiple, semi-random occasions throughout the day.

There were 121 participants at the start, with 76 completing at least one survey per day for 21 days. A total of 64 participants completed the study by responding to the final questionnaire.

Participants were from 18 to 60 years old with an average age of 30. They were predominantly women.