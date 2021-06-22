Share on Pinterest The vast majority of practicing physicians are vaccinated against COVID-19. FG Trade/Getty Images In a recent survey published by the American Medical Association, 96 percent of practicing physicians have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Among all surveyed physicians, there was no significant difference in the various demographic groups including primary care versus specialties, region, gender, age, and race.

All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of people who are getting their COVID-19 vaccine is increasing daily, helping to put this pandemic in the past. And a group at the top of the list for vaccination rate? Physicians. In a recent survey published by the American Medical Association (AMA), 96 percent of practicing physicians have been fully vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2, the virus which causes COVID-19.

What the survey found This survey was offered to physicians between June 3 and June 8, 2021, through a WebMD platform. Of the 301 participants, 150 were primary care specialties including family medicine, internal medicine, general medicine, pediatrics, and obstetrics and gynecology. The remaining were of other specialties. Among all surveyed physicians, there was no significant difference in the various demographic groups including primary care versus specialties, region, gender, age, and race. “This statistic does not surprise me at all,” said Dr. Eric Cioe-Pena, director of global health at Northwell Health in New Hyde Park, New York. “I find that doctors understand the vaccine data the best and are able to make the most informed decision regarding vaccination. I also think the overwhelming numbers show you that this really isn’t a controversy or unclear decision — the data is very clear in the protective benefits of vaccination,” Cioe-Pena said. Surveys like this help give insight into the mindset of the most educated clinicians in healthcare. Physicians have dedicated decades to the study of human health sciences, and it is reassuring to hear that so many quickly received their vaccines.

On the pandemic frontline As an emergency room physician, having a firsthand view of the devastation of this virus made getting this vaccine a simple decision, not only for myself but for my family at home. I was in line within days of the vaccine becoming available to healthcare workers. Dr. Teresa Murray Amato, chair of emergency medicine at Long Island Jewish Forest Hills in Queens, New York, told Healthline that physicians are vaccinated at a much higher percentage than the general public due to multiple reasons. When the vaccines were first introduced, they were available to healthcare workers first, so that group had more time to get them in recent months. “In addition, most physicians have easy access to either vaccine centers or large health systems that were utilized as vaccine sites early on. Lastly, most physicians make decisions based on data and belief or trust in science,” she said. Of the 4 percent of surveyed physicians who have not been vaccinated yet, only 1.8 percent do not plan on getting vaccinated at all. There are various reasons why people cannot get vaccinated, including active therapy for some cancers, patients undergoing care with experimental medications, and people with severe allergies to some of the vaccine’s components.