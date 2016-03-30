The debate continues over whether pioglitazone, also known as Actos, increases a person’s risk of developing bladder cancer.

A new study is renewing the debate over a common drug for type 2 diabetes and whether it increases the risk of developing bladder cancer.

The study published today in The BMJ concludes that pioglitazone, known by the brand name Actos , is associated with an increased risk of bladder cancer for patients that use the drug, especially over a long period of time.

The drug has been the subject of numerous research projects over the years. Those studies have come up with conflicting results on pioglitazone’s connection to bladder cancer.

Officials at Takeda Pharmaceuticals, the maker of pioglitazone, said in a statement to Healthline that they are confident in the drug’s ability to help people with type 2 diabetes.

The drug has been shown in previous studies to improve glycemic levels in type 2 diabetes patients.

“We are confident in the positive benefit-to-risk profile of pioglitazone. Two large long-term observational studies found no significant increase in the risk of bladder cancer in diabetic patients taking pioglitazone,” said Elissa J. Johnsen, Takeda’s head of global product and pipeline communications.

The American Diabetes Association did not respond to Healthline’s request for comment.

Read More: Get the Facts on Diabetes »