Stress related to discrimination and poverty is shortening lives in the United States. Here’s what experts say can be done about it. Share on Pinterest Stress can take a toll not just mentally, but also physically and even financially. A new study finds that certain socioeconomic and ethnic groups in the United States face a high burden of systematic stressors, putting them at increased risk for a variety of health hazards and reducing their life expectancy. In an extensive report released today by the American Psychological Association, mental health experts synthesized research on stress and health among certain socioeconomic, racial, and ethnic groups to show the long-term effects of stress. Elizabeth Brondolo, PhD, a study co-author and chair of the Working Members Group, said the point of the report is to reveal the many ways stress can take a human toll. “The problem with stress is that it’s such a big concept,” she told Healthline. “When people think about it, they often get overwhelmed or they’re not sure how to conceptualize it or how to measure it or how to think about really what the clinical implications are.” She said the group wanted to break down the concept “to focus on stress in explaining disparities or contributing to disparities by race and or ethnicity or socioeconomic status.”

How stress impacts certain groups The results of stress from socioeconomic inequality can be found in curtailed life expectancy and lost income. According to the report, men who make in the top 1 percent of income live almost 15 years longer than those in the bottom 1 percent. For women, the difference is 10 years of longevity. Stress not only affects a person’s mental health. It also takes a physical toll on the body. Inflammatory hormones are released when a person is stressed. This increases cardiovascular and cancer risk, among other issues. As a result, the authors pointed out, stress results in “accidents, absenteeism, employee turnover, diminished productivity, and direct medical, legal, and insurance costs” that cost the United States $300 billion every year. Brondolo pointed out that living in certain areas that are more violent and also segregated from surrounding communities can result in enough stress to affect a person’s way of thinking. “If you live in a highly threatening environment and there’s few protections, you’re going to develop different ways of thinking and responding than you if you live in a more supportive environment,” she said. Brondolo said the researchers’ goal was to highlight the lack of resources and help these groups have, as well as the increased stressors they face. “It’s not that everybody doesn’t have stress in their life, but they have different kinds of stressors, and the gap between the demand and resources is particularly large for certain groups,” she said. “One finding is that if you are, for example, a low-income white child, you are more likely to live in a neighborhood that’s middle class,” she said. “That means you have access to the social capital.” She explained this can mean there’s more support if a low-income child doesn’t have something as basic as a calculator. Their neighbor or friend might have one they can borrow. In addition, if parents are busy, other parents can pick children up from school. Brondolo also explains how race can play a part in the risk of developing chronic stress. Being discriminated against has clear impacts on health. People who report being discriminated against are more likely to have higher blood pressure readings. Some research has found this blood pressure increase lasts through the night, indicating people’s bodies aren’t able to repair from the stress-related damage caused by discrimination. “Similarly, persistent discrimination has been associated with disruptions in the normal circadian rhythm,” the authors wrote. A disrupted circadian rhythm or interrupted sleep can also put people at risk for a variety of health risks, including cardiovascular disease.