We spoke to experts about the potential risks of this disease spreading widely in North America and how parents can recognize symptoms.

These invasive cases of GAS, while still rare, have also been linked to 5 deaths in children according to UK data . News reports have mentioned up to 15 deaths in children and teens.

This month the United Kingdom Health Security Agency (UKHSA) released a statement warning caregivers about an uptick in cases of illnesses related to the bacteria Streptococcus A, also known as Group A Strep (GAS).

GAS is a bacteria that causes the dreaded strep throat that can be common in children.

The bacteria can also cause more severe disease including scarlet fever, which results in rash and fever, along with impetigo, which results in a sores.

The UK warning was issued after the agency saw 851 cases reported in one week in mid-November this year versus an average of 186 in the same week in previous years, what is raising alarm is the number of deaths – though still small in number at under 10 – from invasive GAS (iGAS).

Dr. Jessica Madden, a board-certified pediatrician and neonatologist who also works as the medical director for Aeroflow Breastpumps alongside her own practice, says that one of the challenges with this spike in Strep A infections, particularly strep throat, is that symptoms of other conditions can mask its presence.

Additionally, children may have multiple diseases at the same time with similar symptoms.

“I think what’s very confusing about this fall and early winter with Strep A definitely circulating through the pediatric population, and also so many different upper respiratory viral illnesses is we have a lot of children who have both at the same time,” Madden said. “They have influenza A, but they also have strep throat, or they have Rhinovirus or RSV with strep throat and sometimes the strep throat can get missed because a lot of these other viral illnesses going around can cause a very very sore throat with enlarged lymph nodes.”

Another challenge for healthcare workers is that, unlike the UK’s National Health Service (NHS), the US system reports on these conditions differently.

According to pediatric infectious disease expert and researcher Dr. Anthony Flores (MD, PhD) of the University of Texas Health and Houston’s Memorial Hermann Children’s Hospital, that makes tracking more concerning conditions like scarlet fever difficult.

“Historically, and this has been done through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and so they have what’s called the Active Bacterial Core Surveillance that monitors invasive disease,” Flores said. “Typically, what they’re most interested in is what we call invasive disease. And that’s when these bacteria get into normally sterile sites, get into the bloodstream, get into bones and joints and things like that. Scarlet fever is not classically considered an invasive disease and so that hasn’t been followed.”

When it comes to invasive GAS, however, the CDC puts the number of cases in the last five years as being between 14,000 and 25,000 in the US . The average number of deaths have been between 1,500 and 2,300 people annually, according to the CDC.

Dr. Christina Johns, a pediatric emergency physician and senior medical advisor to PM Pediatric Care in Annapolis, Maryland, says the severity of a patient’s condition can change quickly when it comes to Group A Strep, especially in children.

“The tricky part of these … rarer cases of Invasive Group A Strep is that children can become very sick very quickly,” Johns said. “Oftentimes it’s a kind of situation where children will go, in terms of their illness severity, from zero to 60 very, very quickly and so any rapid deterioration in condition always warrants attention.”

Symptoms of scarlet fever and GAS