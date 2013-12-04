The language anomaly called uptalk isn’t just for young, white women anymore, and it’s spread far beyond California. When someone raises the pitch of his or her voice at the end of a sentence, it’s usually to ask a question. Unless you’re a southern Californian. “Valley Girl” speech, or uptalk, is a linguistic phenomenon in which declarative sentences receive the pitch rise normally reserved for questions. To those unfamiliar with the dialect, the speaker may sound unsure of what he or she is saying, often giving off an air of “ditzy” unconcern. Though it was first spoken by young, white, southern Californian women, researchers at the University of California, San Diego (UCSD) are finding that it’s becoming more and more common among men. Know the 7 ‘Women’s’ Diseases Men Should Watch Out For »

‘Valley Girl’ Uptalk Isn’t Just a Female Phenomenon The UCSD researchers recorded the voices of 12 college-aged women and 11 men, all of whom were native southern Californians. Researchers recorded their typical speech while giving directions or recounting an episode of How I Met Your Mother or Scrubs. Researchers found that while uptalk is indeed a southern Californian dialect, it transcends gender, ethnicity, bilingualism, and socioeconomic status. The scientists found four types of speech in which uptalk was used most often: simple statements, such as “You’re welcome.”

holding the floor or ensuring that the speaker is not interrupted

confirmation requests to see whether someone is still listening or understanding

Dr. Amanda Richart, a linguist and co-author of the study, is a southern California native and self-professed uptalker. She presented her findings Wednesday at the annual meeting of the Acoustical Society of America. While many men seem to be adopting this vocal uptick, Richart's father, a Midwestern native, resists the urge. "It's especially becoming more pervasive," Richart told Healthline. "It may be that men are using it more. While my mother still uses it, you'll never hear my father using it." Richart says she wants to expand her study to find out how often uptalk is used outside of southern California. Uptalk—also called high rising terminal—has been heard in Australia, Canada, South Africa, New Zealand, and other parts of the globe where English is spoken.