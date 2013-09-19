New research says the meat in chicken nuggets isn’t the kind we want, while some chicken will soon be processed in a country with low food safety standards. There’s no doubt that the chicken nugget is a mainstay of the American diet, even if we do jokingly ask, “Where’s the nugget on a chicken?” Robert Baker, a food science professor at Cornell University, invented the chicken nugget in the 1950s. Since then, a lot of research has been dedicated to the oddly shaped finger food. For example, a recent study in the Journal of Food Science and Technology found that processed meats are up to 30 percent fat, and that the 5 percent fat content in chicken nuggets made them preferable to nuggets containing no fat. Would You Eat a Fly Larva Taco? But new research indicated that the fat content in fast food nuggets is much higher than 5 percent.

'The Autopsy of a Chicken Nugget' If you ask the National Chicken Council what's in a chicken nugget, they'll obviously say chicken and note that "most" chicken nuggets start as chicken breasts. McDonald's, meanwhile, assures its customers that: "The only meat used in McDonald's Chicken McNuggets is chicken breast meat." Researchers at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, however, believe that the "chicken" in "chicken nugget" is false advertising. They found that the part of the chicken you think you're getting—striated muscle—is not the predominant ingredient in nuggets. Fat, bone, nerve, connective tissue, and epithelium were present in equal or greater quantities than chicken meat. It's similar to what's known in the food industry as "meat slurry," or the emulsified chicken meat designed for chicken nuggets, dog food, and other uses. "Chicken nuggets are mostly fat, and their name is a misnomer," the authors wrote in a study published this week in the American Journal of Medicine.

The researchers chose to examine nuggets because of how pervasive they are in the American diet, especially for children.