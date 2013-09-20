An otherwise healthy patient appeared in the ER with a blood alcohol level of .33, though he hadn’t had a single drink.

A 61-year-old man came to Barbara Cordell, a registered nurse at Panola College, complaining of “dizzy spells” that would make him pass out.

His family saw something else. The man had alcohol on his breath. He stumbled around as if he were drunk. And then there was the breathalyzer test, which showed he had a blood alcohol level of .33, nearly five times the legal limit in most states.

The only problem: the man hadn’t had a single alcoholic drink.

These “episodes” happened every two or three months in the beginning and lasted three to four hours each, Cordell told Healthline. Then they increased in frequency and severity. They began to happen almost weekly, and the man looked more wasted each time, Cordell said.

“On the breathalyzer, it was too high to read,” Cordell said. “It was .33. I was thinking that’s approaching the lethal level of alcohol in the blood.”

It would take 15 drinks in an hour for a 200 lb. man’s blood alcohol levels to reach the same reading, according to researchers.

“I’m sure it was frightening. I can’t imagine being in that situation where you are acting drunk, but you haven’t drunk anything,” she added.

