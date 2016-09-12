The device for anaphylaxis shock was first designed for use in the military. Its simple design has allowed the EpiPen to dominate the auto-injector market.

FDA WARNING ABOUT EPIPEN MALFUNCTIONS In March 2020, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released a safety alert to warn the public that epinephrine auto-injectors (EpiPen, EpiPen Jr, and generic forms) may malfunction. This could prevent you from receiving potentially lifesaving treatment during an emergency. If you’re prescribed an epinephrine auto-injector, see recommendations from the manufacturer here and talk with your healthcare provider about safe usage.

Anyone following the recent pricing controversy over the EpiPen might be surprised to learn that its inventor never collected a penny in royalties.

Sheldon Kaplan first invented the ComboPen, an auto-injector filled with nerve gas antidote, for the U.S military in the 1970s.

Around the same time, he developed a similar device for civilians facing their own enemy: anaphylaxis.

Greek for “without protection,” anaphylaxis is a severe allergic reaction that occurs when the body launches a full-scale attack on a seemingly innocuous substance like a peanut or a latex glove.

French physiologist — and eugenicist and paranormal researcher — Charles Richet was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1913 for describing and naming the phenomenon, which he studied by injecting dogs with jellyfish venom.

In the most serious version of anaphylaxis, the body’s blood pressure plummets and the airways close off, meaning that a person can go from eating dinner to fighting for their life within minutes.

With the EpiPen, a treatment for anaphylaxis is always close at hand.

