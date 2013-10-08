Liars avoid eye contact, right? Wrong. Learn this and other misconceptions about the messages we all send with our baby blues. It’s often said that an effective message is lost if the speaker looks away from his or her audience. Another common belief is that liars tend to avoid eye contact. But this isn’t always true. Strong, demanding eye contact can both help and hurt you, and just because a person looks you in the eye, it doesn’t mean that he or she’s telling the truth. Stacia Pierce, a career expert and the CEO of Ultimate Lifestyle Enterprises, teaches body language and communication skills to leaders and entrepreneurs. She says that a little coaching on nonverbal communication often helps people understand the things they didn’t know they were saying. “Sometimes when you’re staring at someone it can send the wrong message,” she told Healthline. “A lot of times, people get the wrong impression if you look at them for too long.”

As infants, we're drawn to eyes that gaze back at us. Experts say that may be the foundation for the development of social skills later in life. But how much eye contact a child makes with his or her mother can also help determine their mental state. A study in the British Journal of Psychiatry found that eye contact between mother and child is one indicator of callous–unemotional traits, such as psychopathic disorders. Children with these disorders are less likely to engage in eye contact with their mothers.

How Your Eyes Expose Your Lies In one experiment conducted by European researchers, 338 passengers at an international airport were asked to either lie or tell the truth about their upcoming trips. By studying their eye movements, researchers found that liars made more deliberate eye contact than truth tellers. “Liars take their credibility less for granted than truth tellers,” the study, published in the Journal of Nonverbal Behavior, found. “They therefore may have a greater desire to be convincing and hence be more inclined to monitor the interviewer to determine whether they seem to be being believed.” But that doesn’t mean there’s honor among thieves, according to a study published in the journal Psychology, Crime & Law. In an experiment, researchers divided people into 43 pairs. Some were told to go to lunch at a nearby restaurant, while others were tasked to steal money from a purse. When asked about their afternoons, the thieves lied about their wrongdoing. In doing so, they maintained more eye contact with interviewers than the truth-tellers. However, they avoided eye contact with their accomplices.

A recent study in the journal Psychological Science tested the persuasiveness of a speaker against where their audience was directing its attention. Researchers at the University of British Columbia discovered that more eye contact between the speaker and listeners predicted less attitude change about the matter being discussed. Looking at the speaker’s mouth, however, yielded greater attitude change. “Intentionally maintaining direct eye contact led to less persuasion than did gazing at the mouth,” the study concluded. “These findings suggest that efforts at increasing eye contact may be counterproductive across a variety of persuasion contexts.”