Stopping hormonal birth control can change a woman’s menstrual cycle and reduce vitamin D. But what else can happen when they ditch birth control?

Women go on — and go off — birth control for a variety of reasons.

When they stop taking the medication, however, they may want to check their vitamin D levels.

Turns out the amount of vitamin D may drop in a woman’s body when she stops using hormonal contraceptives that contain estrogen.

This finding was from a study published this month in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism (JCEM).

Vitamin D helps manage calcium levels in the blood, which is vital for bone health.

Pregnant women generate more vitamin D to support formation of the fetal skeleton, so they face more serious consequences from a vitamin D deficiency.

“Women who were using contraception containing estrogen tended to have higher vitamin D levels than other women,” Dr. Quaker E. Harmon, Ph.D., the lead author of the study with the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH’s) National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, said in a statement. “Our findings suggest that contraceptives containing estrogen tend to boost vitamin D levels, and those levels are likely to fall when women cease using contraception,” Harmon added.

She also told Healthline that women going off birth control to conceive should take steps to make sure they have adequate vitamin D levels.

Harmon added that her team does not know how quickly vitamin D levels drop after a woman stops taking birth control.

