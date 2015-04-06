The number of weight-loss foods and programs can be overwhelming. But only a select few have evidence that shows they work. Patients who are in the market for a weight-loss program should go with Weight Watchers or Jenny Craig, according to a paper published today in the Annals of Internal Medicine. The paper looked for valid studies supporting the claims of commercial weight-loss programs and products, including Atkins, Slimfast, Nutrisystem, and The Biggest Loser Club. Researchers said most programs lacked evidence showing they work and are safe. They identified 32 diet programs to study, but were able to locate scientific studies of only 11 of them, and most studies lasted for less than one year. Only Weight Watchers and Jenny Craig can point to studies showing long-term results and safety, the report concluded. The analysis updates a 2005 Annals of Internal Medicine exploration of the same topic. That report determined only Weight Watchers had evidence supporting its program. Related News: Doctors Begin to Treat Obesity »

Doctors Need to Guide Overweight Patients More than one third of U.S. adults are obese. Healthcare costs associated with obesity were estimated at $147 billion in 2008, according to an editorial that accompanies the study. "Unfortunately, far more resources are spent on managing obesity's complications than on treating the condition itself," Dr. Christina Wee, MPH, of the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Harvard Medical School, wrote in the editorial. Doctors often can't or don't guide their patients through weight-loss programs themselves, which has caused commercial programs and products to become increasingly important. "Obesity for the longest time hasn't been under the medical umbrella. It's really in the last couple years that it's been recognized as a chronic condition," Dr. Kimberly Gudzune, an author of the paper and an assistant professor of medicine at Johns Hopkins University, told Healthline. "Because of that, more weight loss is in the commercial space." The authors hope their study of weight-loss programs will make doctors more confident in helping patients who are trying to get slimmer. "Most people don't think about talking to doctor about 'I want to lose weight,' and I'm hoping that more of those conversations come within the medical setting. I hope this study will give physicians the tools to start helping folks," Gudzune said. Patients may also get increased coverage for weight loss. The Affordable Care Act mandates full coverage of preventative medicine. It specifically includes obesity screenings and dietary counseling with a doctor. Insurance companies may eventually offer coverage for weight-loss programs.