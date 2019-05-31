The Golden State Warriors face off against the Toronto Raptors again this Sunday.

Share on Pinterest Steph Curry reportedly likes to eat a bowl of pasta before playing. Getty Images

Many athletes are superstitious by nature. They wear the same shirts or carry the same good luck charm, especially if they’re lucky enough to make it to the NBA Finals.

Some follow identical pregame rituals or won’t cut their hair during the season.

For Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry, his reported game day ritual begins with his wife’s signature spaghetti.

“This pasta has become our official pregame fuel, for a good reason: Stephen needs to load up on carbs before doing all that running on the court,” cookbook author, TV host, and actress Ayesha Curry wrote in an excerpt of her first cookbook, “The Seasoned Life,” published on Eater. “And since consistency is key when it comes to performing well, maybe my pasta has something to do with it.”

For Steph Curry, a six-time NBA All-Star and three-time NBA champion, the game day pasta might be as much about consistency as it is about nutrition.

“Ayesha’s recipe is high in carbohydrates, which are essential for excellent performance during exercise,” said Paul Salter, MS, RD, a registered dietitian and sports nutrition consultant for Renaissance Periodization.

During his Olympic years, swimmer Michael Phelps famously ate 12,000 calories, many of which came from carb-loaded foods like egg sandwiches, pizza, French toast, and pasta with sauce.

Tour de France cyclists give Phelps a run for his calorie numbers. Many of them top 8,000 to 10,000 calories in a day during the 21 race segments. In addition to eating carb-rich meals like muesli and pasta, many cyclists also fuel up with specially designed carb gels and bars midrace.

Indeed, carbohydrates are often singled out as the endurance athlete’s best source of energy. Through a process commonly referred to as carbo-loading, players can “stockpile” carbs in their bodies for when they need to call on the reserves for drive.

“In general, carb-loading helps you store up as much carbs as possible in the liver and muscles. This is called glycogen,” said Natalie Rizzo, MS, RD, author of “The No-Brainer Nutrition Guide for Every Runner.”

“Glycogen and dietary carbs are the main fuel source during exercise. Glycogen stores only last for so long, about 15 to 30 minutes, during exercise. Carb-loading makes sure you have as much glycogen stored as possible,” she said.

To put it another way, Rizzo says, carbo-loading is “filling up your gas tank so that it will take longer to ‘hit the wall.’”