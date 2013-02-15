British scientists outfit a lightweight, durable plastic implant with stem cells to repair shattered bones. What if doctors could repair your broken leg with your own bone marrow stem cells and support it with an implant that dissolves over time, leaving behind only healthy, newly grown bone? Over the course of a seven-year collaboration, researchers at the University of Southampton and the University of Edinburgh in the U.K. have found a way to do just that. Researchers tested hundreds of plastic blends before settling on one that is “robust, lightweight, and able to support bone stem cell growth.” They’ve shown success by re-growing bone in the laboratory and during animal tests using the plastic implant, and they hope to begin clinical trials in humans in five to seven years. Their test results were published last week in the journal Advanced Functional Materials.

How Does the Bone Implant Work? The cleverly designed device is made of a blend of three commercially available plastic polymers, formed into a honeycomb “scaffold” by freeze-drying. Making the implant porous allows blood to flow through it, encouraging the patient’s bone marrow stem cells to attach to it and mature into new bone. The plastic gradually degrades, leaving healthy bone in its wake, with no risk of rejection from a donor bone graft procedure. “We are confident that this material could soon be helping to improve the quality of life for patients with severe bone injuries, and will help maintain the health of an ageing population,” Professor Mark Bradley of the University of Edinburgh’s School of Chemistry said in a press release. And the biodegradable plastic scaffold could potentially be used to repair more than hips and femurs. “The materials offer the opportunity to blend scaffolds for other tissues by tailoring the requisite mechanical properties for hard and soft tissues,” said Richard Oreffo, a Professor of Musculoskeletal Science who led the bone skeletal stem cell evaluation at the University of Southampton.