A stem cell-based medication has done well in phase II trials. There's hope it can be a future drug for people with RA. Share on Pinterest A phase II stem cell treatment is the talk of the rheumatology community. Stem cell treatments have been a topic of conversation among many people with autoimmune and degenerative forms of arthritis. Now, an Australian pharmaceutical company is trying to figure out if this type of regenerative medicine could play a key role in treating or managing rheumatic diseases like rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Mesoblast has developed a stem cell therapy that is administered intravenously to people with RA who didn't experience success taking anti-TNF drugs like Remicade, Enbrel, and Humira.

The study results The phase II study followed 48 patients who received one injection of the stem cell therapy. These patients received therapeutic benefits as long as nine months after the initial dosing, company officials reported. While more studies will be conducted in a phase III trial in order to validate the results, the results could mean positive things for the many people with RA who don't fare well on TNF-inhibitors. Anti-TNF drugs are a billion dollar industry as well as a source of relief for many people with RA. However, 20 to 40 percent of people treated with these medications either have an adverse reaction, or find no relief. Perhaps the best news for people with RA who are sensitive to medications or experience pharmacophobia is that unlike some other treatments, little toxicity or side effects were indicated in the studies of Mesoblast's stem cell treatment.