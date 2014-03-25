Growing neurons from the cells of bipolar patients allows researchers to see how they develop differently and explore how they react to lithium.

Bipolar disorder is a complex mental health condition that affects an estimated 200 million people worldwide.

While our understanding of depression and mania stretch all the way back to ancient Greece, just how these two stages of bipolar disorder develop and intersect has largely remained a mystery.

But new research published Tuesday in the journal Translational Psychiatry shows how the first-ever bipolar stem cell lines can give us clues as to how brain cells develop in people with bipolar disorder.

Scientists from the University of Michigan Medical School were able to grow brain cells called neurons from the skin cells of bipolar patients and compare them to normal, healthy neurons, as well as test how lithium, the most common bipolar medication, affected those cells.

“This gives us a model that we can use to examine how cells behave as they develop into neurons,” Sue O’Shea, a University of Michigan stem cell specialist, said in a statement. “Already, we see that cells from people with bipolar disorder are different in how often they express certain genes, how they differentiate into neurons, how they communicate, and how they respond to lithium.”

Learn the Signs and Symptoms of Bipolar Disorder »