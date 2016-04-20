Using stem cells from people with rare pain disorders, researchers find effective therapies for individual patients by first testing them in a petri dish. Share on Pinterest Rare medical conditions rarely receive the treatment they deserve. That’s because drug manufacturers often focus on products that will yield the highest financial rewards. Such is the case with inherited erythromelalgia (IEM) , a rare and painful condition that involves recurrent attacks, redness, warmth, and swelling of the feet and occasionally the hands. No current treatment has been consistently effective, a common complaint among sufferers of most chronic pain-related conditions. With an estimated 100 million adults in the U.S. experiencing chronic pain, the need for effective treatments continues to grow. A major challenge, however, is finding treatments that relieve pain and allow a person to function normally. Read More: Stem Cell Therapy a Possible Treatment for Rheumatoid Arthritis »

Utilizing Stem Cells A new potential approach to pain management includes using stem cells to tailor treatments to the individual person, even if they have a rare condition that’s difficult to treat. In 2014, researchers in Australia successfully used mesenchymal stem cells — those that can grow into bone, cartilage, muscle, or fat cells — to treat pain in 10 women with neuropathic pain symptoms. At six months, their pain intensity was reduced and the treatment was considered safe and well-tolerated. While stem cells may hold the key to many future treatments, they’re also being investigated as a way to help patients find treatments to treat pain and other symptoms. Researchers with Pfizer Inc. and different universities in the U.K. published the findings of their new research Wednesday in the journal Science Translational Medicine. This study was entirely funded by Pfizer. They used a type of stem cell, specifically induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC), to target the mutated pathways of people with IEM. The pluripotent cells are adult cells that have been genetically reprogrammed to an embryonic stem cell–like state. For roughly a decade, these cells have been the focus of potential ways to develop new treatments, such as using cancer cell lines to develop antitumor drugs. The research team focused specifically on Nav1.7, a sodium ion channel that is especially high in neurons associated with pain. In patients with IEM, the channel is slightly mutated. This is one possible explanation for how the condition develops in some people and not others. Read More: Stem Cell Treatment Shows Promise for Multiple Sclerosis »