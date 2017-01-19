Scientists at two institutions say the benefits of statins outweigh any negative effects. Not everyone agrees.

Should we be using statins more than we already are?

New research published in the American Journal of Medicine has sparked more debate on this hotly discussed topic.

Researchers from Harvard Medical School and the Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine at Florida Atlantic University have called for wider prescriptions of statins, arguing that the drugs are underutilized.

“The totality of evidence clearly indicates that the more widespread and appropriate utilization of statins, as adjuncts, not alternatives to therapeutic lifestyle changes, will yield net benefits in the treatment and primary prevention of heart attacks and strokes, including among high, medium, and low risk patients,” Dr. Charles H. Hennekens, professor and senior academic advisor to the dean at the Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine, said in a press release.

The researchers explored the link between diabetes and the use of statins, and concluded that the possible (but unproven) link between statins and newly diagnosed diabetes is insignificant compared with the benefits of the drug on vascular diseases.

“Our grave concern is that there will be many needless premature deaths, as well as preventable heart attacks and strokes, if patients who would clearly benefit from statins are not prescribed the drug, refuse to take the drug, or stop using the drug because of ill-advised adverse publicity about benefits and risks,” Hennekens told Healthline.

