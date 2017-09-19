Researchers say high cholesterol is a major contributor to heart health problems and statins are an effective way to reduce cholesterol levels.

Statins cut risk of death from heart disease by 28 percent in men.

That’s according to a new study — the longest ever conducted of its kind.

Research from the Imperial College London and University of Glasgow reinforces current prescribing guidelines and concludes that even individuals with high cholesterol levels would benefit from these drugs.

More than 5,500 men ages 45-65 years old, who had no evidence of heart disease at the start of the study, took part in a randomized clinical trial to test the effectiveness of statins versus a placebo.

The group was then observed over the next 20 years.

Nearly half of the participants (2,560) had LDL (“bad”) cholesterol levels of greater than 4.9 mmol/L, which is the highest category of cholesterol level.

“We provide for the first time ever the randomized trial evidence that lowering LDL cholesterol when levels are >4.9 reduces [cardiac] events,” Dr. Kausik Ray, lead author and from Imperial’s School of Public Health, told Healthline.

“Furthermore the 20 year mortality benefits support the important benefits of statins over the long term.”

The study found that compared to the placebo group there was an overall 27 percent reduction in risk of coronary heart disease, 25 percent lower risk of major adverse cardiovascular events, such as heart attack, and 28 percent lower risk of cardiovascular death.

“Our study lends support to LDL’s status as a major driver of heart disease risk and suggests that even modest LDL reductions might offer significant mortality benefits in the long term,” said Ray.

Additionally, they conclude that statins are beneficial for otherwise healthy, young individuals with high cholesterol who have no other signs or symptoms of cardiovascular disease.