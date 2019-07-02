Researchers also say most people with cholesterol and blood pressure problems should continue taking their medications.

Share on Pinterest Experts say the risk of developing type 2 diabetes should be taken into consideration when you’re prescribed statins by your doctor. Getty Images

Could a drug you’re taking to supposedly improve your health and longevity actually be endangering your health in other ways?

Researchers in a recent study have concluded that taking statins to lower cholesterol and blood pressure can more than double a person’s likelihood of developing type 2 diabetes.

Their findings were published in Diabetes Metabolism Research and Reviews.

Statins are a class of drugs intended to lower cholesterol — specifically LDL (bad) cholesterol — as well as lower blood pressure. By doing so, the medications can reduce a person’s risk of heart attack and stroke.

The American Heart Association (AHA) currently recommends the use of statins in:

adults age 40 to 75 with LDL levels between 70 to 189 mg/dL and at least a 7.5 percent risk of having a heart attack or stroke within 10 years

adults age 40 to 75 with diabetes and an LDL level between 70 to 198 mg/dL

anyone with a history of cardiovascular health issues, including heart attack, stroke, chest pain, peripheral artery disease, or transient ischemic attack

adults age 21 or older with LDL levels of 190 mg/dL or higher

This recent study included 4,683 men and women without diabetes who were candidates for statins based on heart disease risk. About 16 percent of the participants were eventually prescribed statins during the course of three years.

Researchers said they discovered that not only did statins double the participants’ risk of type 2 diabetes, but they noted that the longer people were taking the drugs, the greater their risk of diabetes became because blood sugar levels continued to escalate.

In addition, those taking statins for more than three years were three times more likely to develop type 2 diabetes.

Researchers also found that participants’ HbA1c levels increased considerably while taking statins. The HbA1c exam is a routine blood test for diabetes that estimates average blood sugar over several months.

Victoria Zigmont, PhD, a graduate student in public health at The Ohio State University and a study author, said researchers weren’t able to determine a participant’s risk of developing type 2 diabetes outside of their statin use.

Several risk factors for type 2 diabetes were considered when determining if the incidence increased because of statins or because of body mass index, waist circumference, number of hospital visits, or cholesterol levels.

“The fact that increased duration of statin use was associated with an increased risk of diabetes — something called a dose-dependent relationship — makes us think this is likely a causal relationship,” Zigmont told Healthline.