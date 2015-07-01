Does taking a statin make women more aggressive? One study sheds light on the sex-specific behavioral side effects of taking statins.

Could statins, which commonly are used to lower heart disease risk and manage blood cholesterol levels, be linked to aggressive behavior, especially in women?

Research, published today in PLOS ONE , found that aggressive behavior mostly declined in men taking statins compared to men in the experiment taking a placebo. Aggressive behavior increased, however, in women taking the drugs.

The study, from the University of California, San Diego, School of Medicine, is the first randomized trial to examine statin effects on behavior.

Dr. Beatrice A. Golomb, Ph.D., professor of medicine at the university, said that many studies in the past have linked low cholesterol to a higher risk for violence and death. A number of these studies featured mostly male participants.

“Physicians need to be aware that there is the potential for increased aggression,” Golomb said.

She added if patients experience an unexplained mood change, the medication should be considered as a potential cause. The doctor may choose to take the patient off the medication for a period of time, or try another drug.

