Check back frequently for updates and eligibility criteria changes as vaccine supplies increase.

Below we break down who’s currently eligible for the shot in each U.S. state and territory, and provide some easy-to-follow steps for finding a vaccine provider who can administer the shot.

Each state has its own specific set of criteria regarding who’s able to currently get vaccinated. The process for booking an appointment also varies from state to state, and occasionally from county to county.

Figuring out whether you’re eligible to get vaccinated for COVID-19 and, if so, scheduling a vaccination appointment can be a complicated and time- consuming task.

All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alabama

Public Health Department

Currently eligible: Healthcare workers, nursing home residents, law enforcement officers, firefighters, people 55 and older, additional groups of critical workers, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and people 16 and older with chronic health conditions.

Who’s up next: Everyone over 16 will be eligible by May 1 at the very latest. Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris reportedly expects that to happen sooner, potentially in the coming weeks.

Tip: Click here to see if you’re eligible. Click here to find a vaccination site near you.

Share on Pinterest Vaccinations are taking place at major auditoriums and stadiums across the U.S. MEGAN JELINGER/AFP via Getty Images

Alaska

Public Health Department

Currently eligible: Anyone living or working in Alaska who is age 16 or older.

Tip: Find a vaccine provider here.

Arizona

Public Health Department

Currently eligible: Everyone 16 or older, effective March 24.

Tip: Book an appointment here. Locate a vaccine provider on this map.

Arkansas

Public Health Department

Currently eligible: Healthcare workers, long-term care residents and workers, first responders, people 65 and older, child care and education workers, death care workers, people 16 and older with chronic health conditions, essential workers, people living in congregate and high-risk settings.

Who’s up next: President Biden has called on states to expand eligibility to everyone 16 and older by May 1.

Tip: Find a vaccination location here.

California

Public Health Department

Currently eligible: Healthcare workers, long-term care residents, people 50 and older, food and agriculture workers, child care and education workers, first responders, people 16 and older with certain chronic health conditions.

Who’s up next: Everyone 16 and older will be eligible April 15.

Tip: Sign up here to be contacted when you’re eligible. Local health jurisdictions and pharmacies are also offering appointments.

Colorado

Public Health Department

Currently eligible: Everyone 16 and older are eligible as of April 2.

Tip: Click here to find a vaccine provider.

Connecticut

Public Health Department

Currently eligible: Healthcare workers, long-term care residents, first responders, people 45 and older, child care and education workers, and people living or working in congregate settings.

Who’s up next: Everyone 16 and older are eligible as of April 1.

Tip: You can sign up for the state’s enrollment list here. Find a vaccination provider near you here.

Share on Pinterest A massive COVID-19 vaccine clinic. Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

Delaware

Public Health Department

Currently eligible: Healthcare workers, long-term care residents and staff, first responders, child care and education workers, essential workers, people 50 and older, and people 16 and older with chronic health conditions.

Who’s up next: President Biden has called on states to expand eligibility to everyone 16 and older by May 1.

Tip: Click here to find a vaccine provider. Request an appointment here.

Florida

Public Health Department

Currently eligible: Everyone 16 and older are eligible April 5.

Tip: You can preregister here. Find a vaccine provider here.

Share on Pinterest A long line of cars is seen in Orlando, Florida, as people wait for their vaccine. Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Georgia

Public Health Department

Currently eligible: Everyone 16 and older.

Tip: You can preregister here. Find a list of vaccination sites here.

Hawaii

Public Health Department

Currently eligible: Healthcare workers, people 60 and older, essential workers, first responders, child care and education workers, people over 16 with high-risk health conditions (including but not limited to people on dialysis, people taking chemotherapy or another infusion treatment, people with severe respiratory disease and on oxygen), and essential workers.

Who’s up next: President Biden has called on states to expand eligibility to everyone 16 and older by May 1.

Tip: You can register for the vaccine here.

Idaho

Public Health Department

Currently eligible: Everyone 16 and older are eligible as of April 5.

Tip: Click here and scroll down to find a provider and make an appointment. Various districts have different public-health points of contact, which you can find here.

Illinois

Public Health Department

Currently eligible: Healthcare workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, people 65 and older, people 16 and older with chronic health conditions, essential workers, first responders, correctional workers and incarcerated people, manufacturing workers, food and agriculture workers, higher education staff, government workers, and media workers.

Who’s up next: Food and beverage workers, construction trade workers, and religious leaders will be eligible by March 29. Everyone 16 and older will be eligible by April 12.

Tip: You can find a vaccine provider location and make an appointment here.

Indiana

Public Health Department

Currently eligible: Everyone 16 and older are eligible as of March 31.

Tip: Click here to register and make an appointment. You can find a list of vaccination sites here.

Share on Pinterest Most people currently being vaccinated are over 65 years old. Jon Cherry/Getty Images

Iowa

Public Health Department

Currently eligible: Healthcare workers, long-term care residents, people ages 65 and older, first responders, child care and education workers, essential workers, people with disabilities living in home care and their caregivers, people living or working in congregate settings, government officials, inspectors, correctional workers and incarcerated people, people 16 and older with chronic health conditions.

Who’s up next: Everyone 16 and older will be eligible by April 5, depending on supply.

Tip: Complete an assessment here on TestIowa.com, then call and schedule an appointment at a vaccine provider listed on TestIowa’s homepage. Here’s a guide to making an appointment.

Kansas

Public Health Department

Currently eligible: Everyone 16 and older now eligible, effective March 29.

Tip: Click here to find a vaccination site and schedule an appointment. Contact your local health department if you have questions about your eligibility.

Kentucky

Public Health Department

Currently eligible: Healthcare workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, people 40 and older, people 16 and older with chronic health conditions, first responders, essential workers, and child care and education workers.

Who’s up next: Everyone 16 and older will be eligible by April 12, per Gov. Andy Beshear.

Tip: Click here to find a vaccination site and make an appointment. You can see whether you’re eligible and sign up for updates here.

Louisiana

Public Health Department

Currently eligible: Everyone 16 and older now eligible, effective March 29.

Tip: Click here to find a vaccination site and make an appointment.

Maine

Public Health Department

Currently eligible: Healthcare workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, first responders, pandemic response workers, people 50 and older, people with high-risk health conditions, certain essential workers, and child care and education workers.

Who’s up next: Everyone 16 and older will be eligible April 7.

Tip: Click here to find a vaccination site and make an appointment.

Maryland

Public Health Department

Currently eligible: Healthcare workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, people living or working in congregate settings, some essential workers, people 60 and older, first responders, adults with severe chronic health conditions, correctional facilities staff, child care and education workers, and continuity of government workers. People 16 and older with chronic health conditions are eligible as of March 30.

Who’s up next: People 55 and older plus other critical essential workers will be eligible April 13. Everyone 16 and older will be eligible no later than April 27.

Tip: Click here to find a vaccination site and make an appointment.

Massachusetts

Public Health Department

Currently eligible: Healthcare workers, people 60 and older, first responders, people living or working in congregate settings, long-term care facility residents and staff, low-income and affordable senior housing residents, people with two or more chronic health conditions, child care and education workers, and essential workers. People 55 and older and people with chronic health conditions are eligible as of April 5.

Who’s up next: Everyone 16 and older will be eligible April 19.

Tip: Click here and scroll down to see whether you’re eligible, then go here to find a vaccination site and schedule an appointment.

Michigan

Public Health Department

Currently eligible: Everyone 16 and older are eligible as of April 5.

Tip: Click here to find a vaccination site and schedule an appointment.

Minnesota

Public Health Department

Currently eligible: Everyone 16 and older is eligible as of March 30.

Tip: Fill out this questionnaire to determine whether you’re eligible. If you are, you’ll receive steps for finding a vaccination site and scheduling an appointment. You can find a list of vaccine sites here.

Mississippi

Public Health Department

Currently eligible: Everyone 16 and older.

Tip: Click here and scroll down to find a vaccine provider and make an appointment. You can make a drive-thru vaccination appointment here.

Missouri

Public Health Department

Currently eligible: Healthcare workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, first responders, people 65 and older, adults with certain chronic health conditions, essential workers, people who are deemed essential to equitable economic recovery, groups disproportionately affected by COVID-19, and people experiencing homelessness.

Who’s up next: Everyone 16 or older will be eligible April 9, per Gov. Mike Parson.

Tip: Click here to find a vaccination site and make an appointment. Click here for details on mass vaccination events or to preregister.

Montana

Public Health Department

Currently eligible: People 16 and older are eligible as of April 1.

Tip: Click here to visit your county health department’s website and request a vaccine appointment.

Nebraska

Public Health Department

Currently eligible: Select locations will be vaccinating people 18 and older as of March 29.

Tip: Click here to register for a vaccine. When you’re eligible you’ll receive more information with steps for scheduling an appointment.

New Hampshire

Public Health Department

Currently eligible: Everyone over 16 is eligible as of April 2.

Tip: Click here to see whether you’re eligible. Go here to register for an appointment.

New Jersey

Public Health Department

Currently eligible: Healthcare workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, first responders, people 65 and older, people 16 and older with chronic health conditions, child care and education workers, transportation workers, public safety workers, public-facing essential workers, and other at-risk groups. Individuals ages 55 and older, and individuals ages 16 and older with intellectual and developmental disabilities are eligible as of April 5.

Tip: Click here to register for the vaccine. Click here to find a vaccine location and schedule an appointment.

New Mexico

Public Health Department

Currently eligible: Healthcare workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, first responders, people 16 and older with chronic health conditions, caregivers, people living or working in congregate settings, home care and hospice workers, people 60 and older, child care and education workers, and essential workers with public-facing jobs.

Who’s up next: Everyone 16 and older is expected to be eligible mid to late April, per state officials.

Tip: Click here to register for a vaccine. When you’re eligible, you’ll be contacted with more information.

Nevada

Public Health Department

Currently eligible: Everyone 16 and older are eligible as of April 5.

Tip: Sign up here to be notified when you’re eligible. Click here to find a vaccine provider and schedule an appointment. Click here to see how your county is handling distribution.

New York

Public Health Department

Currently eligible: People 30 and older became eligible March 30 at 8 a.m.

Who’s up next: Everyone 16 and older will be eligible April 6 at 8 a.m.

Tip: Click here to make an appointment. Go here to submit a vaccine form when you’ve scheduled your appointment.

North Carolina

Public Health Department

Currently eligible: Healthcare workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, essential workers, people 65 and older, people 16 and older with chronic health conditions, and people living in congregate settings.

Who’s up next: Everyone 16 and older will be eligible April 7.

Tip: Click here to see a list of vaccine providers and schedule an appointment.

North Dakota

Public Health Department

Currently eligible: Everyone 16 and older became eligible March 29.

Tip: Click here to see a list of vaccine providers and schedule an appointment.

Ohio

Public Health Department

Currently eligible: Everyone 16 and older became eligible March 29.

Tip: Click here to see a list of vaccine providers and schedule an appointment.

Oklahoma

Public Health Department

Currently eligible: Everyone 16 and older became eligible March 29.

Tip: Click here for a list of vaccine providers and here for vaccine clinics.

Oregon

Public Health Department

Currently eligible: Healthcare workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, child care and education workers, tribal health programs, first responders, hospice programs, correctional workers and incarcerated people, caregivers, people with health conditions who receive treatment at home, people 65 and older, people 45 and older with chronic health conditions, farmworkers, seafood and agriculture workers, food processing workers, pregnant people, people displaced by wildfires, people living in low-income senior housing, people in senior congregate and independent living facilities, and people experiencing homelessness. The following groups are eligible as of April 5: front-line workers, people ages 16 to 44 with underlying conditions, and people living in multigenerational homes.

Who’s up next: Everyone 16 and older will be eligible by May 1; some counties may open eligibility on April 26.

Tip: Use this tool to see whether you’re eligible, receive updates about when you’re eligible, and find a vaccine provider. You can find vaccine information by county here.

Pennsylvania

Public Health Department

Currently eligible: Healthcare workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, people exposed to infectious materials, people 65 and older, and people with chronic health conditions.

Who’s up next: First responders, essential workers, and people living in congregate settings. President Biden has called on states to expand eligibility to everyone 16 and older by May 1; Pennsylvania expects to do so late June.

Tip: Take this quiz to see whether you’re eligible. Philadelphia residents should sign up here for updates. Click here to find a list of vaccine locations and schedule an appointment.

Rhode Island

Public Health Department

Currently eligible: Healthcare workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, first responders, people living or working in congregate settings, people 60 and older, caregivers, home healthcare workers, people experiencing homelessness, death-care professionals, pandemic response workers, and people 16 and older with chronic health conditions.

Who’s up next: Everyone 16 and older will be eligible April 19.

Tip: Click here for help scheduling an appointment at a state-run, pharmacy-run, or county-run vaccination site.

South Carolina

Public Health Department

Currently eligible: Everyone 16 and older became eligible March 31.

Tip: Click here to find a vaccine provider and schedule an appointment.

South Dakota

Public Health Department

Currently eligible: Healthcare workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, public health workers, first responders, correctional workers, people 65 and older, people with chronic health conditions, people with high risk for COVID-19 living in congregate settings and group homes, child care and education workers, college staff and students, funeral service workers, fire service personnel, and critical infrastructure workers.

Who’s up next: President Biden has called on states to expand eligibility to everyone 16 and older by May 1.

Tip: Take this quiz to see whether you’re eligible. Click here to see a list of vaccine providers in each county.

Tennessee

Public Health Department

Currently eligible: Everyone 16 and older are eligible as of April 5.

Tip: Use this map to request an appointment in your county.

Texas

Public Health Department

Currently eligible: Everyone 16 and older is eligible effective March 29.

Tip: Find a large vaccination hub here. Check out this map that lists vaccine providers you can contact to set up an appointment.

Utah

Public Health Department

Currently eligible: Everyone 16 and older is eligible.

Tip: Find information for contacting your local health department to set up an appointment here. Set up an appointment at a pharmacy here. You can also request an appointment with Nomi Health here.

Vermont

Public Health Department

Currently eligible: Healthcare workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, first responders, people 16 and older with chronic health conditions, child care and education workers, and public safety workers. People 40 and older are eligible as of April 5.

Who’s up next: People 30 and older will be eligible April l2. Everyone 16 and older will be eligible by April 19, per Gov. Phil Scott.

Tip: You can make an appointment through the health department, Kinney Drugs, or a local Walgreens.

Virginia

Public Health Department

Currently eligible: Healthcare workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, essential workers (depending on county supply), people 65 and older, people 16 and older with chronic health conditions, and people living in congregate settings.

Who’s up next: Counties that haven’t reached phase 1c (essential workers) are projected to do so by mid-April. President Biden has called on states to expand eligibility to everyone 16 and older on May 1.

Tip: Take this quiz to find out when you’re eligible and preregister here. Click here for detailed information on how to request an appointment at a state vaccination event, CVS, or Walgreens.

Washington, D.C.

Public Health Department

Currently eligible: Healthcare workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, first responders, people 65 and older, people experiencing homelessness, child care and education workers, correctional workers, continuity of government staff, police staff, all essential workers, food packaging and manufacturing workers, health and social services workers, grocery store workers, food service workers, postal service workers, building maintenance workers, local government agency workers, and adults with chronic health conditions.

Who’s up next: President Biden has called on states to expand eligibility to everyone 16 and older by May 1, which health officials in D.C. plan to meet.

Tip: Sign up for vaccine updates here. Find a list of vaccine providers where you can schedule an appointment here.

Washington

Public Health Department

Currently eligible: The following groups are expected to be eligible March 31: people with two or more comorbidities, people 60 and older, additional critical workers, and people living or working in congregate settings.

Who’s up next: President Biden has called on states to expand eligibility to everyone 16 and older by May 1.

Tip: Take this quiz to see when you’re eligible. Find a list of vaccine providers where you can schedule an appointment here.

Share on Pinterest The Shoreline Fire Department in Washington administering vaccines. David Ryder/Getty Images

West Virginia

Public Health Department

Currently eligible: Everyone 16 and older.

Tip: Preregister for the vaccine here. Find a vaccination clinic here. You can also contact your local health department for more information.

Wisconsin

Public Health Department

Currently eligible: Healthcare workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, first responders, correctional workers, people 65 and older, some public-facing essential workers, child care and education workers, people living or working in congregate settings, and people 16 and older with chronic health conditions.

Who’s up next: President Biden has called on states to expand eligibility to everyone 16 and older by May 1, which Wisconsin health officials plan to meet.

Tip: You can schedule an appointment at Walgreens here or contact your primary care physician. Local health departments are coordinating vaccinations with certain employers.

Wyoming

Public Health Department

Currently eligible: Healthcare workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, people exposed to infectious materials, people with developmental disabilities living in residential care facilities, police and correctional workers, home care providers, people 50 and older, people with chronic health conditions, public-facing essential workers, caregivers for medically vulnerable people who can’t get vaccinated, people living or working in congregate settings or college dorms, child care and education workers, people experiencing homelessness, critical infrastructure workers, and death care workers. At least 10 counties are currently offering the vaccine to people 18 and older.

Who’s up next: President Biden has called on states to expand eligibility to everyone 16 and older by May 1.

Tip: You can preregister here. Find your county’s distribution plan here. Schedule an appointment at select Walmart and Sam’s Club locations here.