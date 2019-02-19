The TV personality and heart disease survivor hopes sharing her journey will empower other women to take control of their heart health.

Share on Pinterest “Women are used to being the caregivers of the world. It’s time for us to take care of ourselves,” said Star Jones. Getty Images

In 2003, Star Jones decided to take control of her weight and health by undergoing weight loss surgery. Over the next two years, she went on to lose 160 pounds.

“I was feeling really good. I was eating correctly and exercising regularly and doing all the things I was supposed to,” Jones told Healthline.

So, it took her by surprise when she started feeling shortness of breath, lightheadedness, extreme fatigue, and intense heart palpitations in 2010.

“I knew something was wrong so I went to my cardiologist. After two days of testing, I learned that I had an aortic valve malfunction,” said Jones. “If I didn’t move quickly it would ultimately need to be replaced, and if it could not be replaced, I’d ultimately need a heart transplant.”

Jones decided to have preemptive open-heart surgery to stave off a cardiac event.

“I took control of my own health. I was my own advocate. I was scared out of my mind, too,” she said. “Six days after open-heart surgery, I walked out of the hospital fully recovered except that I needed to get my life back, so for three months I did intense cardio-rehab.”

During recovery, Jones felt the urge to spread the word about heart health.

“I should have been aware [of my risks]. However, I was not aware that heart disease is the number one killer of all Americans and number one killer of African Americans and number one killer of women,” she said. “I should have been on notice because I’m three for three.”

Heart disease also runs in her family on her mother’s side, making Jones a fifth-generation heart disease survivor. The fact that she was obese for the majority of her adult life and that she lived a sedentary lifestyle also put her at risk.

“I really and truly was the walking epitome of heart disease without even knowing about it,” Jones said.