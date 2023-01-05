Share on Pinterest Experts say a cancer diagnosis can take a toll on the mental health of a spouse. AsiaVision/Getty Images Researchers say the spouses of people diagnosed with cancer face risks of developing psychiatric disorders.

They say the risks are highest during the first year after diagnosis.

Experts say the medical community needs to take these findings into consideration and change treatment from patient-focused to family-focused. A cancer diagnosis is a difficult and often frightening experience. And not just for the person with the disease. It can also be trying for a spouse. A new study of more than 3 million individuals in Denmark and Sweden takes a close look at this phenomenon. The research, published today by JAMA Open Network, reports that husbands and wives of people with cancer often experience an increased risk of several psychiatric disorders that required hospital-based specialist care. In this cohort study, nearly 7% of spouses of people with cancer developed a psychiatric disorder during follow-up periods, compared with about 5% of spouses of individuals without cancer. There is emerging evidence, the study authors concluded, that “spouses of patients with cancer may have a higher prevalence of mental illness, but other studies have been limited by pre-post designs, focus on a single mental illness, and short follow-up periods.”

Details from the study on cancer patients’ spouses Dr. Qianwei Liu, a researcher at the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, is the corresponding author of the study. He and his colleagues wrote, “The objective of this study was to assess the overall burden of psychiatric disorders among spouses of patients with cancer vs. spouses of individuals without cancer and to describe possible changes in this burden over time.” The study included spouses of people with cancer diagnosed from 1986 to 2016 in Denmark and 1973 to 2014 in Sweden as well as spouses of individuals without cancer. Members of the group without a cancer diagnosis were individually matched to individuals in the group of people with spouses with cancer based on the year of birth, sex, and country. Spouses with and without preexisting psychiatric morbidity were analyzed separately. Data analysis was performed between May 2021 and January 2022. The main outcome was a clinical diagnosis of psychiatric disorders through hospital-based inpatient or outpatient care. Among 546,321 spouses in the cancer group and 2,731,574 in the group without cancer who had no preexisting psychiatry morbidity, 46% were male participants with a median age at cohort entry of 60 years. During a follow-up of approximately eight years, the incidence rate of first-onset psychiatric disorders was nearly 7 per 1,000 person-years in the cancer group and nearly 6 per 1,000 person-years in the non-cancer group.

Rise in psychiatric diagnosis during the first year The risk of first-onset psychiatric disorders increased by 30% during the first year after a cancer diagnosis, in particular for depression and stress-related disorders. The risk of first-onset psychiatric disorders increased by 14% during the entire follow-up, which was similar for substance abuse, depression, and stress-related disorders. The risk increase was more prominent among spouses of people diagnosed with a cancer with poor prognosis such as pancreatic cancer, or at an advanced stage and when the patient had died during follow-up. Among spouses with preexisting psychiatric morbidity, the risk of psychiatric disorders increased by 23% during the entire follow-up period. “Our results support the need for clinical awareness to prevent potential mental illness among the spouses of patients with cancer,” the study authors wrote.