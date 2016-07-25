Contrary to some media reports, sports decrease a young person’s likelihood of using opioids such as painkillers or heroin.

Physically challenging experiences and teammate camaraderie are two common reasons adolescents often cite for engaging in team sports.

Group athletic activities also appear to offer protective elements against prescription opioid painkiller abuse and subsequent heroin addictions.

Despite some anecdotal stories in the media about young athletes becoming addicted to these opioids following injuries, their use among young athletes is rare.

And while use by adults continues to rise to the point where the country is experiencing an epidemic of overdoses, youth athlete use is declining.

These are the findings of a study examining more than 190,000 students in the 8th and 10th grades using data from the Monitoring the Future study.

Philip T. Veliz, Ph.D., a research assistant professor at the University of Michigan’s Institute for Research on Women and Gender, and his team analyzed student responses to questionnaires regarding nonmedical use of opioid prescription drugs and heroin.

The research, published today in the journal Pediatrics, concluded that daily participation in sports and exercise may serve as a protective factor with respect to opioid use.

“We thought maybe athletes are at a greater risk,” Veliz told Healthline, adding he was glad to be surprised.

Of the students studied, 7.6 percent reported using opioids for nonmedical reasons and 1.65 percent reported using heroin.

More than half the students reported being involved in sports or exercising every day. Researchers said that statistic correlated to the athletes being nearly half as likely to use opioids throughout their lifetimes, compared with people who didn’t exercise regularly.

However, if researchers had studied athletes in the 19 to 20 years old age range there “might be a different picture,” Veliz said.

