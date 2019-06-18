There have been no reported illnesses linked to the spinach. Share on Pinterest Listeria was detected in a sampling of spinach. Getty Images Sprouts Farmers Market is voluntarily recalling frozen spinach products due to a possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The company found the listeria contamination during a random sampling of the spinach, the company announced via the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website on Monday. Sprouts Farmers Market is currently conducting an investigation with the manufacturer, National Frozen Foods, to ensure that all food safety standards are being met. No illnesses related to the product have been reported yet, however, the company is urging people who bought the spinach to throw it away or return it to the store for a refund. “Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women,” the company stated.

Here are the contaminated products The contaminated spinach products are being sold as: Sprouts Frozen Cut Leaf Spinach, 16-oz. bag

Sprouts Frozen Organic Cut Leaf Spinach, 16-oz. bag The products have a use-by date of 12/03/21 on the package. You can view the labels here . The spinach was distributed to retail locations in Arizona, California, Nevada, Utah, New Mexico, Colorado, Texas, Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Virginia. Sprouts has removed all contaminated products from the shelves.

Listeria infections can be life-threatening Listeria can cause life-threatening infections — known as listeriosis — in young children, older adults, and people with compromised immune systems. Listeria can cause a handful of different symptoms , depending on the person. “Listeria causes several types of illness that range from gastrointestinal sicknesses (diarrhea, abdominal pain) to bloodstream infections to meningitis,” Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease physician and senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security, told Healthline. Most people with invasive listeriosis typically experience symptoms like fatigue, fever, and diarrhea about one to four weeks after eating contaminated food. Some may notice symptoms the same day as eating the food, while others have reported symptoms up to 70 days after exposure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Pregnant women, who typically develop symptoms about two months after exposure, are about 10 times more likely to get listeriosis than the general population, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. The infection can cause lifelong problems health problems — such as intellectual disability, paralysis, and seizures — for their babies.

Listeria outbreaks are fairly common in the United States Food-borne listeria outbreaks occur multiple times a year in the United States, according to Adalja. Approximately 1,600 people get listeriosis a year, and, of them, about 260 die, the CDC reported . “Listeria is notorious for causing severe illness, and of the food-borne infections it is the one with the highest mortality rates, especially in those who are pregnant, elderly, or who have compromised immune function,” says Adalja. Listeria is spread via the consumption of contaminated food. The bacteria is found everywhere in the environment, including in dirt and water, so the spinach could have been contaminated at multiple points, says Adalja.

What to do if you ate the frozen spinach If you ate the contaminated spinach, are generally healthy, and do not feel sick, you probably don’t need any tests or treatment. Mild symptoms will usually clear up on their own, according to the Mayo Clinic . However, if you are pregnant, 65 or older, or have a weakened immune system, you should consult your healthcare provider immediately and let them know you may have eaten the spinach. More serious cases of listeria can be treated with antibiotics.