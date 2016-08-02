Company begins phase II clinical trial for “hot” drink to help relieve muscle cramps in people with multiple sclerosis. Share on Pinterest We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. The 2016 Summer Olympics are opening in Brazil later this week, stirring up memories of the severe muscle cramp suffered by world record marathoner Paula Radcliffe at the 2004 games. That cramp left Radcliffe unable to finish her race. But it’s not just athletes, however, who suffer from debilitating cramps. People with diseases like multiple sclerosis (MS), which can present neurological symptoms, know all too well about muscle cramps. In fact, it’s estimated up to 80 percent of people with MS suffer from cramps or spasticity. Some of these cramps hit hard and fast with no warning, causing pain and discomfort . Read more: Get the facts on multiple sclerosis »

Relieving the pain The recommendations on how to prevent or stop painful cramps are plentiful—from consuming bananas to downing sports drinks to getting massages. But not all of these measures relieve cramps. While studies have linked cramps with magnesium deficiencies , dehydration, and muscle fatigue, these conditions don’t apply to everyone. Many people have cramps when hydrated, properly nourished, and fully rested. After being hit with cramps while kayaking 7 miles off Cape Cod in Massachusetts, Nobel Prize laureate Dr. Roderick MacKinnon, along with his friend neurobiologist Dr. Bruce Bean, found a new way to look at cramps. Knowing he wasn’t dehydrated or needing electrolytes, the thought came to MacKinnon that his cramps must be originating from nerves and not muscles as so commonly thought. MacKinnon started investigating the possibility of a nerve misfire that caused the cramping. During the next decade, he turned himself into a lab rat and started playing with fire, or at least some really spicy drinks, in an effort to reset his nerve-to-muscle communications. His theory was to modify the nervous system, including the motor neurons controlling muscles, by shocking the system back into place with spicy foods. He surmised that this diet caused motor output to slow down by creating a sensory overload in the mouth and esophagus. Some small studies backed up his theory. Read more: Telemedicine helping multiple sclerosis patients »