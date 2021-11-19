Share on Pinterest Using spices in your food can help lower the amount of salt and sugar you consume.

Cavan Images/Getty Images High blood pressure can increase a person’s risk of heart disease and stroke.

Researchers say adding spices to your food can help lower blood pressure, at least temporarily.

They say spices such as cinnamon and ginger are nutrient-dense foods that contain compounds that can improve overall health.

They add that using spices in foods instead of salt or sugar can also improve your health. Increasing the seasoning on your food can not only spice up the flavor, it may also help lower your blood pressure. Over the past several decades, researchers have studied the role of diet in managing heart disease, including blood pressure. Typically, studies look at the types of food choices people make. In a recent study , scientists focused on how food is seasoned and how that affects blood pressure. The research, published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, reported that consuming herbs and spices lowered blood pressure, at least temporarily. The researchers used 24-hour ambulatory blood pressure monitoring, rather than one reading in your doctor’s office. Participants wore a cuff that took readings every 20 to 30 minutes. An average over a 24-hour period was then used.

What the research uncovered The 63 participants in the study had at least one risk factor of heart disease. They were divided into three groups, each receiving a different level of spices on their food: low spice diet with .5 grams (g) daily

moderate spice diet with 3.3 g daily

high spice diet with 6.6 g daily All participants followed their diets for 4 weeks, with a 2-week break in between. The researchers reported that the high spice diet group tended to improve the 24-hour blood pressure readings compared with the low and moderate spice diet groups. There was no effect on low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, clinic measured blood pressure, markers of glycemia, vascular function, or oxidative stress. “I am not surprised,” Kristin Kirkpatrick, MS, RDN, a nutritionist at the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute, told Healthline. “Herbs and spices are high nutrient-dense plants with compounds that have been found in previous studies to improve health. Additionally, utilizing herbs and spices in place of salt can help with blood pressure as well.”

Understanding blood pressure Blood pressure (BP) is the pressure of your blood within your arteries. It is measured with two numbers: Systolic BP measures the pressure in your arteries when your heart beats.

Diastolic BP measures the pressure in your arteries in between beats. The reading is written in systolic/diastolic order, for example, 110/90. Normal blood pressure is anything less than 120/80.

Elevated is 120 to 129/less than 80.

High blood pressure, also called hypertension, is 130 and higher/higher than 80. The higher your blood pressure, the more you are at risk of experiencing other health concerns such as heart disease and stroke. Often, there are no symptoms or signs of high blood pressure. The only way to know if you have high blood pressure is to measure it.