Congressional bill that provides funding for medical research would also allow the FDA to approve certain medications and treatments more quickly. Speed vs. quality. It's an age-old debate that is now being heard as Congress sends the White House a $6.3 billion bill that primarily enhances medical research. The 21st Century Cures Act was approved by the House of Representatives last week. It received Senate approval today, and President Obama has promised to sign it. The legislation is 1,000 pages long, and it's a lot to take in. "I don't think anybody can wrap their head around an omnibus bill like this," Dr. George Demetri, an associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and a member of the board of directors of the American Association for Cancer Research, told Healthline. However, while there are plenty of supporters for the additional research funding the bill provides, there are critics who are opposed to the provisions that would allow the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to more quickly approve new drugs and treatments. They see those changes as a gift to the pharmaceutical industry. "When American voters say Congress is owned by big companies, this bill is exactly what they are talking about," said Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts) in a speech on the Senate floor.

What the bill provides About $4.8 billion of the $6.3 billion the Cures Act provides will go to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) over the next 10 years. This money would go toward research on diseases such as Alzheimer's, cancer, and traumatic brain injuries. "This is going to be a game-changer," House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wisconsin) said at a news conference last week. "It will fundamentally transform the way that we treat and cure diseases in this country." "We're voting to put vital innovations in biomedical research within reach, potentially saving countless lives," Rep. Diana DeGette (D-Colorado) told USA Today. Demetri welcomes the funding, but he also expresses concerns about the short-term nature of this one-time infusion of money. "I like funding science," he said, "but good research relies on reliable, stable funding." Demetri said the medical community needs to educate the public on why this type of funding needs to be sustained over the long term. "We are not finishing the sentence," he said. About $1.8 billion of the research funding will go toward the "cancer moonshot" initiative headed by Vice President Joe Biden. This part of the bill will also establish a mental health and substance abuse "policy laboratory" for prevention and treatment of those ailments. It will also require insurers to cover mental health the same way they cover other medical costs. "It's nice to see the feds taking note of this," Dr. Jason Jerry, an associate professor of medicine at the Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine, told Healthline. Beyond the $4.8 billion in NIH money, the bill also provides $1 billion in funding to combat the opioid addiction crisis. It's estimated 14,000 people die in the United States every year from overdoses involving prescription drugs. Jerry, who is a board-certified psychiatrist specializing in addiction, sees this as a crucial component of the bill. "We are in dire need of increasing funding in this area," he said. Not everyone is enamored with the funding, though. The conservative Heritage Action for America has posted a column on its website, urging a "no" vote on the Cures Act. They say the NIH and FDA don't need additional funding, and Congress has no business adopting a complex 1,000-page bill during a lame duck session. "Backroom negotiators have turned the Cures into a Christmas tree, loaded with handouts for special interests, all at the expense of the taxpayers," the organization states.