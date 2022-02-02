Share on Pinterest Santiago Mejia/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images Pfizer and BioNTech are expected to ask the FDA for authorization to administer their COVID-19 vaccine to children under 5 years old.

Children under 5 are the only age group in the U.S. with no access to a COVID-19 vaccine.

According to reports, the vaccine could be available to young children by the end of February. A two-dose pediatric COVID-19 vaccine could be available to children ages 6 months to 5 years as early as the end of February. Pharmaceutical company Pfizer and its partner BioNTech announced on Feb. 1 that they have initiated a rolling submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to amend the current emergency use authorization (EUA) for their vaccine to include this younger age group. Pfizer and BioNTech expect to complete the submission in the coming days. Currently, children under age 5 are the only age group without access to a COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. In a statement, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) said they were encouraged by the news but would like to review the data. “Pediatricians have seen firsthand the fear, stress and hardship that so many families of young children have endured as they await a vaccine,” AAP President Moira A. Szilagyi, MD, PhD, FAAP said in a statement. “We urge a transparent and data-driven process to evaluate this vaccine for this age group and look forward to offering its protection to our youngest children.” The FDA’s vaccine advisory committee will meet Feb. 15 to discuss the submission. This move comes “in response to the urgent public health need in this population,” Pfizer and BioNTech said in a news release. They also indicated that the FDA had asked them to submit an application for the use of a two-dose pediatric vaccine, while they continue to research how well three doses work in this age group. Data on a third dose would be submitted to the agency in the coming months, the companies said — with the expectation that the FDA would authorize a three-dose regimen for this age group if the data is favorable.

Ongoing spread of the coronavirus among children Dr. Steven Abelowitz, a pediatrician and regional medical director of Coastal Kids Pediatrics, said the Pfizer and BioNTech submission is “extremely significant for the well-being and safety of children during the pandemic… especially now with the rise in pediatric hospitalizations related to COVID.” Over the past 2 years, more than 11.4 million children and teens have contracted the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, the AAP reported last week. Nearly 2 million of these cases occurred in the past 2 weeks. While many children with a coronavirus infection have only mild infections, some can become sick enough to require hospitalization. Overall hospitalizations among children and teens in the United States have eased in recent weeks, but they remain higher than at any other point in the pandemic, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In addition, some parts of the country are still reporting an increase in pediatric hospitalizations. Some children who have had a coronavirus infection can also develop a serious inflammatory condition known as multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) . “We’re currently seeing an increase in the number of MIS-C cases,” said Dr. John Bradley, an infectious disease specialist at Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego. “These are occurring about a month or so after the rise in pediatric COVID-19 cases that we saw after the holidays, which was expected,” he said. The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has been found to reduce the risk of MIS-C in adolescents by 91 percent . Bradley expects we will see a similar trend for younger children, although data for that age group is not yet available. “We know from data in older kids that if you immunize children, you can prevent MIS-C,” he said. “And half the MIS-C is in school aged and preschool kids — including the younger kids who this vaccine is now targeting.”