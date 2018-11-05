The American Academy of Pediatrics says alternative measures, such as setting limits and redirecting attention, are more effective.

Spare the rod and spoil the child?

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) would like to change that to “spare the rod and raise a healthier child.”

In fact, the AAP says it has found new evidence pointing to potential damage to a child’s normal brain development from spanking.

It stresses that other disciplinary methods have been found that are safer and more effective in teaching a child the difference between right and wrong.

“Effective Discipline to Raise Healthy Children” will be presented during the group’s 2018 National Conference & Exhibition this week in Orlando, Florida.

The policy statement was published today in the December 2018 issue of Pediatrics.

According to Dr. Robert D. Sege, a past member of AAP Committee on Child Abuse and Neglect, and an author of the policy statement, “The good news is, fewer parents support the use of spanking than they did in the past.”

Corporal punishment, which is understood by many people to mean spanking, is defined more broadly by the pediatric group to include such verbal abuse as shaming and humiliating.

In addition to pointing out the problems, the association also offers some solutions.

“I practice general pediatrics,” Dr. Dane A. Snyder, section chief in the Division of Ambulatory Pediatrics at Nationwide Children’s Hospital and an associate professor of pediatrics at The Ohio State University College of Medicine, told Healthline.

He said he and fellow practitioners can became a resource.

“I know parenting can be hard,” he said. “We can be used to guide our patients.”