While other states have seen significant drops in rates of deaths related to heart disease, many southern states lag behind the rest of the nation. As a whole, deaths caused by heart disease are slowly dropping in the United States. However, certain areas of the country are still behind in heart health. According to research published Monday in the American Heart Association (AHA) journal Circulation, several Southern states below the Mason-Dixon line experience more heart disease-related deaths compared with the rest of the country. Heart disease deaths peaked in the late 1970s and early 1980s. They have been declining since the beginning of the 21st century. Some areas fare better than others. However, heart disease remains the number one killer in the United States, as the prevalence of risk factors continues to rise.

The Migration of Heart Disease Researchers used death certificate data on Americans aged 35 years and older from 1973 to 2010. With that, they were able to map out where heart disease continues to be problematic. The study's lead author, Michele Casper, Ph.D., an epidemiologist at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Division for Heart Disease and Stroke Prevention in Atlanta, Georgia, says the largest pockets of heart disease-related deaths have shifted since the 1970s. During the 1970s, high death rates impacted the Northeast through parts of Appalachia and into the Midwest. Coastal areas in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia also had high-rate clusters. While decreases in heart-related deaths were higher than 80 percent in some counties in the northern states, the lowest rates of improvement — 9.2 percent in one county — were in Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Texas. "These findings provide local communities with important historical context regarding their current burden of heart disease, and emphasize the importance of local conditions in heart disease prevention and treatment efforts," Casper said in a press release.