Expanding on treatments to take advantage of patients’ own immune systems, researchers sent advanced lymphoma patients into remission and improved outcomes for patients with melanoma, one of the deadliest forms of cancer.

Scientists say they have figured out a way to strengthen a vaccine given to people with low-grade non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

The researchers from the Mount Sinai Health System in New York say they have added a “novel component” to the vaccine being used in clinical trials at their facility. The more potent vaccine brings essential immune cells called dendritic cells to the patient’s tumor to help fight the cancer before doctors administer a TLR9 agonist.

In preliminary results from the trial, patients have achieved partial or complete clinical remissions, the researchers say. These included people in advanced stages of the disease.

“This is the first vaccine that is administered directly into the tumor or in situ. We are training the immune system to fight cancer and the results we are seeing are very exciting. We hope to continue to see long-term remission in our patients,” said Dr. Joshua Brody, director of the Lymphona Immunotherapy Program and an assistant professor of medicine, hematology, and medical oncology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

The findings were presented over the weekend at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO).

