Damage can be done without pain or noticeable symptoms in this type of attack that was reportedly used against U.S. diplomats in Cuba.

Sound can be weaponized.

If you don’t believe that, you might want to read some recent news stories coming out of Cuba.

There are reports that a group of U.S. diplomats on the island nation suffered hearing loss from a mysterious “sonic attack.”

The Associated Press reported last week that several U.S. diplomats in Cuba started to lose their hearing in the fall of 2016 due to unexplained circumstances.

Some had symptoms that were so severe that they returned to the United States for treatment. The U.S. retaliated against the attack by expelling two Cuban diplomats, according to the State Department.

The incident has brought up questions over how quickly sound waves can cause hearing loss without warning signs.

Dr. Darius Kohan, director of otology and neurotology at Lenox Hill Hospital/Manhattan Eye, Ear, and Throat Hospital, said that it’s possible for sound to irreparably damage the ear without a person knowing their hearing is being impacted.

“We know that sound is energy,” Kohan told Healthline. “All sort of waves of lights and sound create energy.”

He pointed out surgeons use sound-based devices for medical treatment, such as a harmonic scalpel that “vibrates so quickly it cuts through skin.” Other devices utilize sound waves to liquefy tumors and break up kidney stones.

Sound is also already being weaponized via sonic booms used by ships.

“They made weapons with loud sounds into sonic booms that cruise ships use around Somalia” to avoid pirates, Kohan said. “It creates this unbearable sound.”