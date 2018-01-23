Researchers in the United Kingdom have listed some benefits to a cesarean section, but medical experts say the surgery still shouldn’t be done unless necessary.

It may seem like undergoing surgery to have a child wouldn’t have a lot of advantages, but it turns out there may be some benefits to having a cesarean section.

Experts warn, however, that it doesn’t mean you should schedule the operation unless it’s needed.

A study in PLOS Medicine concluded that women who have cesarean deliveries (also known as C-sections) have a lower risk of urinary incontinence and pelvic prolapse.

Dr. Sarah Stock, who researches preterm birth at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland, and her team looked at one randomized controlled trial and 79 cohort studies involving nearly 30 million women.

The studies looked at long-term outcomes of women who had the surgery compared to those who delivered vaginally.

They found that babies delivered via C-section had an increased risk of asthma for up to 12 years and an increased risk of obesity for up to 5 years of age.

Stock’s team can’t say whether the findings are causational. They also didn’t evaluate data so it could be separated into planned vs. emergency C-sections.