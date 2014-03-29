For 30 days, students at two Ohio high schools were encouraged to cut down on soda and other unhealthy drinks. And it worked.

Want your teen to lay off sugary drinks? The solution may be peer pressure.

A 30-day “Sodabriety” challenge and study conducted by Ohio State University found that encouraging teens to lay off sodas reduced their consumption of the sugary drinks. During the challenge, the number of students who do not consume sugary drinks increased by two thirds. It was conducted at two schools, where 186 students took part.

Not only did the challenge encourage kids to cut down on soda, it included reducing consumption of sports and energy drinks, flavored milk, and coffee. They were encouraged to cut down—not eliminate—their drink consumption.

What worked? The students created teen advisory councils at the two rural high schools. They came up with marketing campaigns, presentations, and blasted a short fact over the loudspeaker during morning announcements throughout the 30-day span of the challenge.

Laureen Smith, lead study author and an associate professor at Ohio State University, originally set out to study the prevalence of type 2 diabetes in Appalachian Ohio. She says parents kept mentioning the amount of sugary sodas their teens were drinking, so she decided to try a dietary intervention instead.

“I think that peer support was the strongest factor that led to the change. Students wanted to do it because their friends were,” said Smith, adding that there were no changes in the availability of sugary drinks or how they were sold at the two schools.