Facebook, Twitter, Instagram are forums for people who look like Barbie, Superman, and Kim Kardashian. Experts point to mental illness fueled by social media. Share on Pinterest Maybe at some point you wished your waist were a bit smaller like Barbie’s, or your muscles were bulkier like Superman’s. However, those fleeting thoughts most likely passed. Yet for some people those thoughts are constant, and lead to serious actions such as major plastic surgeries. Consider Herbert Chavez, a 37-year-old man from the Philippines. He has spent 18 years trying to look like Clark Kent, Superman’s alternate identity. Chavez has undergone liposuction, nose jobs, skin bleaching, and has gotten fillers. He has even tried to get doctors to give him “abs of steel.” He’s also in the Guinness World Records for having the biggest Superman memorabilia collection. Then there are seven women who are considered celebrities in the social media world for transforming themselves into Barbie look-alikes. This includes Valeria Lukyanova, the Russian-born, self-proclaimed “Human Barbie.” There’s also blogger Kamilla Osman, who has gained attention for her uncanny resemblance to Kim Kardashian. Read More: Do Photos of Thin Models Really Cause Eating Disorders? »

A Mask for Mental Illness Are these drastic attempts to be famous more than they seem? Some experts believe Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) may be to blame. According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, people with BDD think about their physical flaws, whether they’re real or imagined, for hours each day. “They have a general disgust for an aspect of their appearance that others may or may not see. Because of the distortion and fixation, they will do a number of things to try to counteract what they perceive,” Sari Shepphird, Ph.D., a Los Angeles psychologist, told Healthline. Symptoms of BDD include engaging in social withdrawal or trying to change their appearance. “Plastic surgery becomes the BDD ritual that one can do repetitively. People with BDD often times will get some kind of body altering surgery done because they’re not happy with the way they look,” Jenifer Cullen, Ph.D., a Massachusetts clinical psychologist, told Healthline. “But they’re never happy with the surgery and they go back for more and more,” adds Cullen. “Michael Jackson is a classic case,” she said. In fact, that’s what makes a person with BDD different than someone who undergoes a nose job or breast implants and then stops. “People who don’t have BDD and get plastic surgery are usually happy with the outcome. They may say, ‘I like my nose. It looks great. I’m going to get my breasts done now,’’’ Cullen explained. “Those with BDD are never happy with the outcome. They go back and get another nose job, and another, or they’ll be happy with the nose and switch to obsessing about another part of their body, and the cycle continues.” Since BDD is on the spectrum of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD), Cullen notes that it needs to be properly diagnosed. Those with BDD may also have coexisting conditions, such as OCD, major depression, social anxiety disorder, and eating disorders. “If someone is altering themselves to look like a Barbie doll, I’d ask why they are altering themselves to look like her. If they say they like her breasts, or hair, or a particular body part and then do what they can to look like that part, then I’d say it could be BDD,” said Cullen. The same goes for Superman wannabes. “If someone said, ‘I changed my eyes to blue cause they’re brown and I hate them, they’re disgusting’ then that could be BDD,” Cullen said. “But if he’s just obsessed in wanting to look like Superman, then that sounds like it’s an obsession.” For the illness to be OCD, Cullen said the change in appearance would be driven by fear. “It would be based on the notion that if the person doesn’t change the way they look, something bad will happen. So they might say, ‘I am obsessed with Superman because if I don’t look like him, I’m afraid no one will talk to me, or love me, or marry me,’” said Cullen. While there are many reasons people may develop BDD, Shepphird says the following are common risk factors: genetic predisposition

anxiety issues

history of being teased or bullied about appearance

trauma

drive for perfectionism

social environment with pressures to conform to a certain image Though it’s common for BDD to occur during the teenage and young adult years as a person’s identity is developing, Shepphird notes that BDD can occur at any age and equally between genders. “Especially now since there’s an emphasis on maintaining the perfect ideal image across the lifespan rather than just during our youth,” she said. Read More: How to Parent a Celebrity-Obsessed Child »