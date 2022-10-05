Share on Pinterest Leah Flores/Stocksy This month some people will abstain from alcohol for all 31 days in honor of Sober October

The term started in the UK as a way to benefit a cancer center.

Experts say taking a break from alcohol, even temporarily, can help your overall health. This month some people around the globe will be giving up alcohol in honor of Sober October. The idea of Sober October actually started in the United Kingdom as a way to raise money for people with cancer. It’s a 31-day challenge and money raised goes to help Macmillan Cancer Support. But even if you do not participate in the official challenge, Sober October is a good way to help reset the body and to help you reevaluate your relationship with alcohol.

What happens to the body when you abstain from alcohol for 30 days? “There are many improved health effects that happen as a result of giving up alcohol for a month,” said Ashley Loeb Blassingame, co-founder and Chief People Officer of Lionrock Recovery. “While some are person-specific, many are universal, such as greatly improved sleep, improved memory, better immune function, and reduced risk of cancer.” Some people also experience cardiovascular improvement and weight loss. “In general, after four weeks, an improved immune system and memory, mood changes, weight loss, clearer skin, a lack of impulsivity and behavioral changes are some of the advantages of eliminating alcohol for a short period of time,” said Dr. Lawrence Weinstein, Chief Medical Officer for American Addiction Centers. “There are also neurological benefits of abstaining from alcohol. Some can be seen within a week of alcohol cessation, but are much more noticeable after a month’s time.”

Changing the relationship with substances Sober October presents a unique opportunity to assess our relationships with whatever substances we gravitate toward. Giving up alcohol or marijuana for 30 days can have a dramatic effect on our day-to-day lives. Staying sober for a month can break an addictive cycle and can also force us to sit with whatever emotions come up in the process, rather than masking them with substances. “Many people decide that abstinence is working for them and want to continue on and see what other benefits might come as a result of their experiment,” said Loeb Blassingame. “This leads some people to full-on sobriety and others to longer periods of sober exploration.” The important part, she notes, is that there has to be a long enough break in the cycle for the brain to create new neural pathways. “The value is in breaking the cycle and creating an extended experience of abstinence that demonstrates to the brain that the idea is viable. Additionally, it gives people enough time to reexamine their relationship with alcohol and attempt to have better boundaries around it when they choose to return,” she said. “What we do know is that people who are unable to commit and sustain a period of 30 days abstinence are likely working on a more significant problem with substance use.” “In terms of alcohol, it’s important for individuals to honestly assess the role that alcohol consumption plays in their lives. Remain aware of when alcohol is consumed and why. Is a drink needed after work, or does consumption increase over the weekend? Being mindful of these things can help identify a pattern in behavior that can shed light on a potentially problematic relationship that may require treatment,” said Weinstein.